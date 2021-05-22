Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301892

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Benjamin Goodwin                           

STATION: VSP Middlesex               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 5/21/2021 / 00:00 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kent Hill Rd, Calais VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Renee Robert

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 5/21/2021 at approximately 03:04 hours The Vermont State Police was notified

of a report of an assault with a weapon located in Calais. Subsequent

investigation showed numerous injuries to the victim. Robert was taken into

custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks

for processing.  Robert was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and is

scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Division for May 21, 2021 at

12:30 hours. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/21/21           

COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit

LODGED - LOCATION:   n/a  

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

