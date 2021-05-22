Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301892
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/21/2021 / 00:00 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kent Hill Rd, Calais VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Renee Robert
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/21/2021 at approximately 03:04 hours The Vermont State Police was notified
of a report of an assault with a weapon located in Calais. Subsequent
investigation showed numerous injuries to the victim. Robert was taken into
custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks
for processing. Robert was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and is
scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Division for May 21, 2021 at
12:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/21/21
COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.