Attorney General Ken Paxton today joined a 19-state coalition in support of an Arkansas law that prohibits abortions based solely on a prenatal Down Syndrome diagnosis. Currently, many parents are urged toward abortion when diagnostic tests predict the child having Down Syndrome.

“Killing an unborn child simply because they do not possess the exact physical or mental capabilities their parents envisioned is a cruel and barbaric act of discrimination,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Laws protecting the unborn from such violent ends must stand, and the demeaning stereotype that a life with disabilities is not worth living must end. The right to life does not exclude people with different genetics.”

Read a copy of the brief here.