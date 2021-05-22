Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrests 13 in Violent Parole Violator Round Up
The Fugitive Apprehension Unit conducted an operation focused on apprehending and arresting Parole Violators with violent felony convictions and gang affiliations from May 3 to May 7 in Nueces County. During this operation, 13 suspects were arrested. These suspects were on parole for offenses such as Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Robbery, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Assault Family Violence and various other felonies.
“My message to these vicious perpetrators is we are coming for you. Violent criminals and gang members have no place in the great state of Texas,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “I am extremely proud of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit’s oversight and commitment to tracking down these suspects and putting them back where they belong – jail.”
The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division and the Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit assisted with some of the arrests. The Austin Fugitive Unit is currently following leads on other suspects who have absconded from Nueces County to other areas of the State. The following suspects were arrested during the operation:
- Jacob Cory Robertson, Corpus Christi, Parole Violation for Assault Family Violence conviction on 5-3-21
- John Arnold Castillo, Corpus Christi, Parole Violation for Aggravated Assault conviction on 5-3-21
- Joann Noyola, Corpus Christi, Parole Violation for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon conviction on 5-3-21
- Kimberly Kay Balboa, Corpus Christi, Parole Violation for Aggravated Assault, Intoxication Assault, Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle and Assault of a Public Servant convictions on 5-3-21
- Robert Tumlinson, Corpus Christi, Parole Violation for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon conviction on 5-4-21
- Rene Thomas Uresti, Corpus Christi, Parole Violator for Assault Family Violence conviction on 5-4-21
- John George Kraft, Corpus Christi, Parole Violator for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon conviction on 5-4-21
- Broderick Alvin Smith, Corpus Christi, Parole Violation for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Assault Family Violence, Tamper with Evidence convictions on 5-4-21
- Armando Junior Mendez, Beeville, Parole Violation for Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent Bodily Injury conviction on 5-5-21
- Randy Morales, Corpus Christi, Parole Violation for Assault Bodily Injury Family/Household Member 2+ Within 12 Months conviction on 5-5-21
- Sammy Lopez, Corpus Christi, Parole Violation for Aggravated Assault Conviction on 5-5-21
- James Michael Garza, Corpus Christi, Nueces County Warrants for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14 on 5-6-21
- Joseph Leon Sharpe II, Corpus Christi, Parole Violation for Aggravated Assault conviction on 5-6-21