The Fugitive Apprehension Unit conducted an operation focused on apprehending and arresting Parole Violators with violent felony convictions and gang affiliations from May 3 to May 7 in Nueces County. During this operation, 13 suspects were arrested. These suspects were on parole for offenses such as Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Robbery, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Assault Family Violence and various other felonies.

“My message to these vicious perpetrators is we are coming for you. Violent criminals and gang members have no place in the great state of Texas,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “I am extremely proud of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit’s oversight and commitment to tracking down these suspects and putting them back where they belong – jail.”

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division and the Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit assisted with some of the arrests. The Austin Fugitive Unit is currently following leads on other suspects who have absconded from Nueces County to other areas of the State. The following suspects were arrested during the operation: