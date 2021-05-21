May Legislative Highlights

One of the most debated issues during the 2021 General Session was bail reform. A bill from the 2020 General Session, H.B. 206Bail and Pretrial Release Amendments, was partially repealed and a working group convened with the express intent of studying the issue and recommending future legislation. One of those bills, H.B. 1006Sheriff Release Amendments, creates a process for counties to post a written policy that authorizes county sheriffs to release an individual on their own recognizance in specific circumstances and regardless of jail capacity. H.B. 1006 passed both the Senate and House unanimously.

AAPI RESOLUTION

The Legislature passed a resolution highlighting the importance of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities to our state. The resolution encourages all Utahns to join us in celebrating the history, people and cultures of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and seek opportunities to appreciate the rich cultural heritage and contributions. Read the resolution here.

Critical Race Theory

American history should be taught in a way that accurately depicts our country’s highs and lows, triumphs and mistakes. Although our nation’s history is complex, we continue to strive to be better. During a legislature-called extraordinary session, the Senate passed S.R. 901 Senate Resolution on Critical Race Theory in Public Schools, encouraging the State Board of Education to define critical race theory and review standards for curriculum. No curriculum or instruction materials in our state should include the following concepts:

that one race is inherently superior or inferior to another race;

that an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of the individual's race; or

that an individual's moral character is determined by the individual's race.

Additionally, during our May interim meetings, the Education Interim Committee voted to study critical race theory throughout the year. Read the Senate Majority Caucus statement here.

Sanctuary States

Our most important duty as legislators is to preserve Utahns' freedoms, including the freedom to bear arms without government interference. The Senate passed S.R. 902 Senate Resolution Declaring Support for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and Exploring Sanctuary State Status during a legislature-called extraordinary session. This resolution affirms the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right protected by the Bill of Rights and the Utah State Constitution and supports the idea of exploring the possibility of becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary state.

ADVICE AND CONSENT

The Utah Senate is responsible for reviewing and approving nominations for certain public positions from the executive branch. This includes judges, commission members and other nominations made by the governor and other non-gubernatorial appointments.

Though this duty may not be as well-known as the Senate’s role in the legislative process, it remains quite important. Many of the nominees made by the governor will be exercising crucial roles in state government, whether it be in education, the judicial branch or other expert fields.

Due to the importance of these nominations, the Senate plays an active role in the process. For example, when considering judicial nominations, the Senate Judiciary Confirmation Committee may hold a public hearing for the nominee. During the committee meeting, the nominee may elaborate on their professional experiences, and members of the public may also provide their insight. Senators on the confirmation committee ask questions to better understand the nominee’s qualifications and fit for the position in question.

This week, the Senate held advice and consent and approved the following nominees: