BrainWare and Betsy Hill Recognized for the Neuroscience of Virtual Learning
Bringing real-world relevance and career exposure to all students.
I’ve had such a great time connecting with students all over the country and introducing them to what they need to know about their brains and learning”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betsy Hill, President and COO of BrainWare Learning Company, has been recognized by Nepris (@neprisapp) for her commitment to inspiring students by sharing her knowledge, skills and passion for the neuroscience of learning in classrooms around the country. Nepris connects educators and learners with a network of industry professionals, virtually, bringing real-world relevance and career exposure to all students.
— Betsy Hill
“I’ve had such a great time connecting with students all over the country and introducing them to what they need to know about their brains and learning,” said Ms. Hill. “And the students have been so enthusiastic about participating!”
Hill’s presentations have covered a variety of subjects, including Brain Development and Student Study Habits, Why Sleep is Important, Are Millennials or Baby Boomers Smarter, as well as general presentations on the brain, and consulting with students researching savant syndrome and music and the brain. She has also shared her extensive business experience with students on such topics as writing a business plan.
In March, Hill offered insights and tips to multiple classrooms simultaneously on How to Stay Calm During Standardized Testing.
Educators can reach out to industry professionals through the Nepris platform at www.nepris.com.
About Betsy Hill
Betsy Hill is President of BrainWare Learning Company, a company that builds learning capacity through the practical application of neuroscience. She is an experienced educator and has studied the connection between neuroscience and education with Dr. Patricia Wolfe (author of Brain Matters) and other experts. She is a former chair of the board of trustees at Chicago State University and teaches strategic thinking in the MBA program at Lake Forest Graduate School of Management. She holds a Master of Arts in Teaching and an MBA from Northwestern University.
About Nepris
Nepris came out of a real need we heard from educators, industry leaders, professionals and community partners alike, to reduce the barriers between industry and education. Their core mission: Making industry engagement part of the everyday classroom by empowering teachers to engage students in STEAM!
With Nepris, teachers don't have to spend endless hours and time outside of the classroom to recruit and plan for guest speakers. By facilitating virtual connections, Nepris effectively removes student barriers to access while providing companies the opportunity to efficiently and effectively extend their education outreach efforts.
Betsy Hill
Brainware Learning Company
+1 773-250-6467
email us here