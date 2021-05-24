Green Mortgage Advantage Rebrands & Launches New Website
Helping Homeowners Save More on Energy Costs with a Green Mortgage.
A home is an investment, much like any stock or bond. When you save money on energy you increase your wealth. The resale value is also increased with the addition of solar & energy saving initiatives.”CANYON LAKE, CA, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Advantage has changed its name and launched a new website that provides information about their services. The new name, Green Mortgage Advantage, reflects what they do — helping homeowners reduce their energy use and roll energy saving, sustainable solutions into their new or re-financed mortgage.
— Steve Nauert, Principal of Green Mortgage Advantage
The Green Mortgage Advantage team offers years of experience as real estate brokers and green retrofit consultants, providing solutions for homeowners, buyers, and sellers to attain home energy efficiency in the most cost-effective way. Home purchases and refinancing offer homeowners the ability to add energy efficient solutions to their home, financed within a low-rate long-term loan. They eliminate their energy bill with a slight increase in their monthly mortgage cost, saving every single month — thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.
“A home is an investment, much like any stock or bond. When you save money on energy you are increasing your wealth,” stated Steve Nauert, Principal of Green Mortgage Advantage. “You also increase the re-sale value of your residence with the addition of solar and other energy saving initiatives.”
Their approach is to start with Energy Saving Retrofits:
• Add more insulation to decrease energy demands to heat or cool the home
• Seal air leaks by weather stripping doors, caulking windows, repair air duct leaks
• Upgrade to save energy with a smart thermostat, LED bulbs and low flow fixtures
• Other might be evaporative cooling, heat reflective paints and window film
• Extra retrofits would be right sizing air conditioners, modernizing hot water heating, purchasing energy efficient appliances, or replacing windows
Once the retrofits are completed, a solar electric system can take sustainability to the max. They will calculate the cost of a solar system which, after the cost saving retrofits, will require fewer panels. When a homeowner rolls the solutions into their mortgage, they will pay slightly more for the mortgage payment, but could offset their whole electricity bill — and the mortgage will not go up with the rise in electricity rates each year. Plus, energy efficiency and solar add value to the home when selling.
About Green Mortgage Advantage
Whether buying, selling, or refinancing a home mortgage, Green Mortgage Advantage works to develop the best financial solution to roll energy efficient, sustainable retrofits and products into a mortgage. For those seeking a mortgage, Green Mortgage Advantage assists in securing the right rates and reducing the home’s energy costs at the same time. By adding a solar energy system, future electricity costs can be included and may never increase. Green Mortgage Advantage offers all types of mortgages, including CaliforniaFIRST, Pace-Hero Program, VHA Energy Mortgage, FHA 203(k) Loan Program and more.
Purchases and Refinancing create an opportunity to improve the comfort and increase the value of the home. By increasing the mortgage to cover energy improvement costs, the monthly payment will be more, but the homeowner will save money by lowering the cost of energy. Learn more at greenmortgageadvantage.com
