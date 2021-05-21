Westminster / Disorderly Conduct, VCR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100929
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/07/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Lane, Vernon
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kevin Neville
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont
VICTIM: Jennifer Peduzzi
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call from Jennifer Peduzzi reporting a male was outside her residence pounding on her door and yelling. Jennifer advised the male was Kevin Neville.
Prior to Troopers arrival Jennifer advised dispatch that Kevin had left the property in his vehicle.
Troopers observed Kevin's vehicle traveling north on US Route 5 and initiated a traffic stop. Investigation revealed Kevin was in violation of his court ordered Conditions of Release. Further investigation revealed Kevin had been at Jennifer's residence and had created a disturbance.
Troopers issued Kevin a Criminal Citation and released him to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on April 13, 2021 at 1100 hours to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 13, 2021 @ 1100
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.