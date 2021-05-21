Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster / Disorderly Conduct, VCR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100929

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Alexander Sidor                            

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/07/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Lane, Vernon

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Neville                                               

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Jennifer Peduzzi

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call from Jennifer Peduzzi reporting a male was outside her residence pounding on her door and yelling. Jennifer advised the male was Kevin Neville.

 

Prior to Troopers arrival Jennifer advised dispatch that Kevin had left the property in his vehicle.

 

Troopers observed Kevin's vehicle traveling north on US Route 5 and initiated a traffic stop. Investigation revealed Kevin was in violation of his court ordered Conditions of Release. Further investigation revealed Kevin had been at Jennifer's residence and had created a disturbance.

 

Troopers issued Kevin a Criminal Citation and released him to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on April 13, 2021 at 1100 hours to answer for the above charges. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 13, 2021 @ 1100           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

