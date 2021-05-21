Maine DOE Update – May 21, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

All counties now green.

The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their efforts to deliver instruction and support students safely. | More

The Middle School Science & Engineering Fair announced its winners on recently in a livestreamed awards ceremony. Approximately 40 middle school students from Maine submitted projects to the fair, and four projects were recognized| More

The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation has named two Maine students, “National Cyber Scholars” after winning a rigorous 48-hour competition designed to evaluate aptitude in combating cyber threats, showcasing the advanced programming available in Maine schools. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to share an updated and Maine specific Comprehensive School Counseling Program (CSCP) which has been the culmination of an extensive review, feedback and editing process. | More

Maine students and teachers came together yesterday for a day of learning, collaboration, and innovative thinking at the 18th Annual Maine Learning Through Technology (MLTI) Student Conference. | More

May is National Foster Care Month across the nation. It is a time to recognize that everyone can play a part in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care. Starting in 1988, U.S. Presidents issued annual proclamations in recognition of National Foster Care Month to show appreciation and gratitude to foster parents. Maine is committed to ensuring all children grow up healthy and safe and would like to take time to show appreciation for the incredible role foster parents have in lifting up the children in their care. | More

The University of Maine College of Education and Human Development and UMaine Online will begin offering a new graduate certificate in Special Education Leadership this fall. | More

Sandra Day O’Connor Institute For American Democracy presents the summer O’Connor Civics Challenge!, a civics video competition which is open now through Thursday, July 15, 2021 and open to all students entering 6th through 9th grade in Fall 2021. | More

The Transatlantic Outreach Program (TOP) is hosting STEM and Social Studies virtual study tours to Germany this summer. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has been hosting information sessions with Maine physicians who are experts on COVID-19 vaccines and infectious diseases to help educate school populations about the COVID-19 vaccines available to school aged youth.| More

Maine DOE team member Michele Mailhot is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Michele | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

On Thursday, May 27, from 3:30-4:30, members of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE’s) Early Learning Team will host an open office hour to discuss ideas for supporting young learners over the summer. | More

The following opportunity is being hosted by The Telling Room as a resource for information and opportunities; is not an endorsement of any product or program. | More

Did you know that Maine has a science fair for grades 6-8? The Maine State Middle School Science & Engineering Fair (MSSEF) provides youth with a chance to share their independent STEM projects with judges and their peers. The event encourages students to explore their own area of interest, engage in authentic science and engineering practices, and hone their science communication skills.| More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

