New York Times Best-Selling Author Issues Plea to Journalists
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Times best-selling author Michael Capuzzo has called upon his journalist colleagues to “open their minds to legitimate, unreported doctors and therapies and write about all sides of the Ivermectin story, like journalists always have. It is a historic opportunity. For the first time in the long journey from Gutenberg to Google, journalists may be the ones to save the world."
According to the FLCCC Alliance, media in America and elsewhere throughout the world has systematically failed to report the story of Ivermectin’s capacity to put an end to the pandemic. Subsequently, thousands upon thousands of people with COVID-19 have perished unnecessarily. Mr. Capuzzo agrees.
“In fifty-five clinical trials with 445 scientists and 17,730 patients around the world, Ivermectin has been shown to be the most powerful drug to eradicate COVID-19 in all stages of the disease, including prevention and early treatment,” says Capuzzo. “It is not FDA-approved as an anti-viral to treat COVID-19, although it is FDA-approved as an anti- parasitic agent. This would be an ‘off-label use,’ a routine thing in medicine comprising some 20 percent of all prescriptions— aspirin to prevent heart attack or stroke, for instance, is ‘off label.’ This is called doctoring. And it was routine until COVID-19, when a big pharma-dominated health system tried to eliminate all generic competition to protect its biggest payday of all time.”
Read Capuzzo's article in Mountain Home magazine. It is the riveting, unbelievable story behind the story of why a family whose mother and grandmother was dying of COVID, had to obtain a court-order to compel the hospital to give her ivermectin—the drug that eventually saved her life.
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/txTHjZS41aA
The FLCCC Alliance is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization made up of renowned, highly published, world-expert clinician-researchers whose sole mission over the past year has been to develop and disseminate the most effective treatment protocols for COVID-19. In the past six months, much of this effort has been centered on disseminating knowledge of our identification of significant randomized, observational, and epidemiologic studies consistently demonstrating the powerful efficacy of ivermectin in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Our manuscript detailing the depth and breadth of this evidence passed a rigorous peer review by senior scientists at the U.S Food and Drug Administration and Defense Threat Reduction Agency. Recently published, our study concludes that, based on the totality of the evidence of efficacy and safety, ivermectin should be immediately deployed to prevent and treat COVID-19 worldwide.
Joyce Kamen
According to the FLCCC Alliance, media in America and elsewhere throughout the world has systematically failed to report the story of Ivermectin’s capacity to put an end to the pandemic. Subsequently, thousands upon thousands of people with COVID-19 have perished unnecessarily. Mr. Capuzzo agrees.
“In fifty-five clinical trials with 445 scientists and 17,730 patients around the world, Ivermectin has been shown to be the most powerful drug to eradicate COVID-19 in all stages of the disease, including prevention and early treatment,” says Capuzzo. “It is not FDA-approved as an anti-viral to treat COVID-19, although it is FDA-approved as an anti- parasitic agent. This would be an ‘off-label use,’ a routine thing in medicine comprising some 20 percent of all prescriptions— aspirin to prevent heart attack or stroke, for instance, is ‘off label.’ This is called doctoring. And it was routine until COVID-19, when a big pharma-dominated health system tried to eliminate all generic competition to protect its biggest payday of all time.”
Read Capuzzo's article in Mountain Home magazine. It is the riveting, unbelievable story behind the story of why a family whose mother and grandmother was dying of COVID, had to obtain a court-order to compel the hospital to give her ivermectin—the drug that eventually saved her life.
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/txTHjZS41aA
The FLCCC Alliance is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization made up of renowned, highly published, world-expert clinician-researchers whose sole mission over the past year has been to develop and disseminate the most effective treatment protocols for COVID-19. In the past six months, much of this effort has been centered on disseminating knowledge of our identification of significant randomized, observational, and epidemiologic studies consistently demonstrating the powerful efficacy of ivermectin in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Our manuscript detailing the depth and breadth of this evidence passed a rigorous peer review by senior scientists at the U.S Food and Drug Administration and Defense Threat Reduction Agency. Recently published, our study concludes that, based on the totality of the evidence of efficacy and safety, ivermectin should be immediately deployed to prevent and treat COVID-19 worldwide.
Joyce Kamen
FLCCC Alliance
+1 513-486-4696
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
New York Times Best-Selling Author Michael Capuzzo Issues Plea to Fellow Journalists