Road Restrictions and Closures - Youngwood

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of additional lane restrictions and road closures in Youngwood Borough, Westmoreland County beginning Monday, May 24.

• May 25 or May 26 - Hillis Street will be closed between 3rd & 4th Streets for paving. A marked detour will be posted. • May 24 at 4am to May 25 at 7pm) – The center of Route 119 and Burton Avenue will be closed for paving. There will be no left turns allowed. Right turns to and from Route 119 and Burton will be allowed.

The restrictions and closure will allow crews to perform paving operations. Traffic stops and restrictions may be necessary throughout the week, Restriction times may change due to weather. Motorists should pay attention to changing traffic patterns.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

