SR 632 in Lackawanna County is Open in Both Directions

Dunmore, PA – SR 632 (Carbondale Road) in Waverly Township is now open in both directions. 

 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties atwww.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570.963.4044

 

 

