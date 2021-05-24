Hanabusa IVF Selects Quality Reviews® for Real-time Patient Feedback and Service Recovery
Launches Q-Reviews® to Improve the Fertility ExperienceNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews, Inc., the leading company that helps healthcare provider organizations capture, analyze, and improve real-time healthcare experience, today announced that San Diego, California-based Hanabusa IVF has launched its real-time feedback and service recovery tool, Q-Reviews®. “We are honored to be selected by Hanabusa IVF to deploy Q-Reviews.
As the first fertility center in California to launch Quality Reviews’ real-time feedback tool, Hanabusa IVF has further committed to delivering the best fertility treatment experience for their patients,” said Edward Shin, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Quality Reviews.
As ever-increasing numbers of couples and individuals want to start families, fertility centers like Hanabusa IVF are helping more patients than ever before with fertility issues. With the ubiquity of smartphones, Hanabusa IVF recognized the opportunity to improve service for these patients through real-time, mobile-based patient feedback.
Q-Reviews gives healthcare organizations the ability to receive feedback from patients within minutes after they leave their appointment. This is made possible through the utilization of text messages and smartphone technology that creates a dialogue between providers and patients. After a text is sent, smartphone users simply press a link allowing them to provide constructive comments about their patient visit.
Quality Reviews is a New York City-based company that launched their flagship product Q-Reviews, "To give patients a voice and health care institutions an ear to listen carefully and make faster, more effective care delivery decisions," said Edward Shin, MD. "We look forward to supporting Hanabusa IVF in their quest to give individuals and couples the best possible experience during their fertility journey,” he added.
About Quality Reviews, Inc.
Quality Reviews, Inc. helps healthcare providers capture real–time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. Deployed in over 1000 care locations, Quality Reviews has helped improve patient experience in top-ranked academic medical centers, rural and community hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. We believe that there is a better way to give patients a voice, and since 2012, we’ve been singularly focused on helping our clients deliver a better experience to their patients. Learn more at http://www.q-reviews.com .
Edward Shin
Quality Reviews Inc.
ed@q-reviews.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn