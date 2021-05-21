Keith Hastings, Former Wells Fargo Executive Added To Giddy Up, R-Three Technologies Advisory Board
Expert in Banking and an Innovative Deal Maker #ITSTIMETOGIDDYUP!LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keith Hastings has signed on to the R-3 Technologies (OTC under symbol RRRT), Giddy Up Energy Food & Beverage Products advisory board, as Senior Vice President of Business Development - banking and innovation initiatives. Mr. Hastings’s duties at the companies will be to analyze the present and potential future needs of Giddy Up products and services. His target emphasis is to communicate with cross-functional external business platforms to increase product growth for marketing and sales saturation.
Prior to signing onboard with Giddy Up, he was an executive targeting mid-sized businesses in the Bellevue, WA business commercial division, at Wells Fargo Bank. Through his leadership, his diligent team of 150+ business development officers generated $84M in annual revenue nationwide from 2018-2019.
As a leading independent loan officer, Hastings created and mentored various sales teams that drove relationships to successfully close sales – significantly impacting the overall bottom line. His comprehensive playbooks on what it takes to sell in competitive markets have produced more than $1M in loans per month. Keith also wore the hats of an industrious entrepreneur. He founded and established a $1.3M shoe company out of his home garage. He successfully built and ran the company for three years and sold it for a substantial profit. Success and team building follow Keith Hastings in business which may have carried over from his earlier career as a professional athlete. He is a former Mexican League (Liga Mexicana de Béisbol, LMB) baseball player who is fluent in Spanish.
After leaving baseball, Keith enjoyed a lucrative career in real estate grossing $12M annually in Southern California. He is known on Spanish radio as a commercial announcer, for his numerous in-depth interviews and an expert in So. Cal real estate. Giddy Up’s Executive Dir., of Business Development, Lance Davis added this about Keith. ‘Today we are so excited to have Keith Hastings joining our energic team of seasoned professionals. His expertise in banking and innovative ideas as it relates to strategic partnerships is fresh and exhilarating.’
As Sr., VP., of Business Development, Keith Hastings, a father of 4 opens a new level of business-related ventures with R-Three Technologies and Giddy Up Energy Products. He’ll be at the forefront of contract negotiations while enhancing core relationships that position Giddy Up within the $57.4 billion (in sales) global industry of energy drinks. United States market for energy drinks alone is forecast to reach $19 billion by 2021.
About Giddy Up Food and Beverage Products
Giddy Up Energy Products is a wholesale manufacturer engaged in marketing and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks, shakes, energy bars, and related products and a nutritional supplement company focused on developing innovative, high quality supplements and energy products. The company manufactures under strict GMP guidelines at GMP Certified and/or FDA registered facilities.
www.r3tinc.com
info@r3tinc.com
James L Robinson, CEO/President
Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 323-933-8007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn