Governor Greg Abbott signs Texas Heartbeat Act into law

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake

05/19/2021

Representative Jake Ellzey Co-Authors Texas Heartbeat Act legislation

Today, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 8, the Texas Heartbeat Act. This new Texas law is the strongest Pro-Life law since Roe v. Wade. Rep. Jake Ellzey was a Co-Sponsor of SB 8 as well as Co-Author of the identical companion bill, HB 1515.

The Texas Heartbeat Act makes it illegal for an abortion to be performed after an unborn child's heartbeat is detected in the womb, usually around week six of the pregnancy. There are no criminal penalties for performing an abortion after an unborn child's heartbeat is detected. The Texas Heartbeat Act would allow civil action against any person who performed or induced an abortion or knowingly engaged in conduct that aided or abetted the performance or inducement of an abortion.

Ellzey explains, "I am a pro-life conservative who believes all unborn babies, from fertilization, deserve the right to life. The Texas Heartbeat Act is one of the largest strides forward for Pro-life legislation in Texas history, further protecting the unborn. I am proud to have Co-Sponsored the bill that is now law. Thank you to the other authors of Senate Bill 8 and to Governor Abbott for signing this historic legislation."

The Texas Heartbeat Act has been a priority for conservative lawmakers during the 87th legislative session. The new law goes into effect September 1, 2021.

