Project updates for the Week of May 24, 2021

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of May 24, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

----------------------------------------

Note: All TxDOT offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Normal business hours resume at 8 a.m., Tuesday, June 1. To allow for more efficient travel during the long holiday weekend, TxDOT will not allow lane closures on its construction and maintenance projects that impact traffic flow from Friday – Monday, May 28 – 31.

----------------------------------------

Night work is set for Loop 323 at the SH 31W intersection starting at 6 p.m., Sunday, May 23. Expect multiple lane closures. Starting Wednesday, work will also be conducted on SH 110N inside Northwest Loop 323. Both locations will have traffic impacts. More information is available in the Smith County section of this release. Message boards have been installed along the route to notify the public of the work.

Motorists should also prepare for lane closures and delays as night work gets underway Sunday, May 23, on the US 69/Glenwood Blvd. resurfacing project in Tyler. Work is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Get more information in the Smith County section of this release.

In Cherokee County, FM 22 at Sandy Creek west of Gallatin, will be closed for removal of the bridge. This will require detouring traffic. More information is available in the Cherokee County section of this release.

A traffic shift is planned to get underway this week on the SH 198 bridge project at Clear Creek in Henderson County. Expect lane closures. Additional project information is available in the Henderson County section of this release.

----------------------------------------

Districtwide seal coat operations continue around the Tyler District. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and to provide a longer life cycle. Various project work will be conducted with slow-moving mobile operations. Crews will be working in Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, and Smith counties. Information on specific work locations is available in the Van Zandt County section of this release.

----------------------------------------

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct driveway work on FM 19 on Monday. Starting Wednesday, profiling operations will be conducted on FM 321. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control at both relations.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project

• Limits: Various locations in Anderson County

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Work continues on the bridges and roadway elements for CR 458 and CR 468. The project consists of construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project

• Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $14.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, and includes sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to perform ditch work on FM 2064. Rusk crews plan to conduct hot mix blade overlay operations on SH 21 west of Alto. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control at both locations.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project (New Project)

• Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to remove the bridge at Sandy Creek, and conduct site work. The road will be closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the marked detour route to navigate through the area. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges, and incorporate safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening

• Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $7.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue right-of-way clearing. Expect lane closures with delays possible. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, and add safety upgrades.

FM 235 Safety Widening

• Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage upgrades. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening

• Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21

• Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform cleanup activities. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 and CR 1504. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The projects are replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

• Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $13.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform seal coat and paving work as well as concrete driveway installation. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project is adding passing lanes and includes safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

• Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $507,099.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

• Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $8.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

The contractor plans to begin replacing the bridge joints. Expect lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rail.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to continue bridge repairs on various roadways around the county. Expect flaggers to provide traffic control with lane closures possible.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

FM 2204, etc., Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: US 259 Bypass to SH 322

• Contractor: Stateline Construction

• Cost: $3.88 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

The contractor will be working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. This project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and driveway asphalt.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $15.16 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

Work includes extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $14.15 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022

The contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, a new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to continue mill and inlay operations on Loop 7 between the SH 31E and SH 19S overpasses. Expect lane closures with flaggers handling traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

• Limits: At Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of RM 3054 to Str# 026, Cedar Creek Reservoir

• Contractor: Copasa Inc.

• Cost: $30.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to begin a traffic lane shift at the beginning of the week. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, retaining walls, curb and gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

Safety Improvement Project (Anderson & Henderson counties)

• Limits: SH 31, etc.

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $1.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to work on FM 314 in Henderson County. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will replace guardrail on various roadways in Henderson and Anderson counties.

Traffic Signal Project

• Limits: Various Locations in Henderson County

• Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

• Cost: $1.0 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue traffic signal work on Loop 256 in Palestine. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project

• Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7

• Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

• Cost: $1.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to work on grading, striping, and driveways on FM 59. Alternate routes are required. The contract includes grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.

US 175 Widening Project

• Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

• Cost: $12.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on the eastbound lanes. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

• Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

• Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

• Cost: $41.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup activities. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to continue base repairs on FM 839 at the US 79 intersection. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic on US 79 and FM 839. Bridge work continues on FM 1249 at Barnes Creek, FM 850 at Chambers Creek, and on FM 2276 at Tiawichi Creek. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

Landscape Improvement Project

• Limits: Numerous locations on US 79 and SH 64 in Rusk County

• Contractor: Tightline Construction

• Cost: $172,300.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2021

The project consists of landscape beds and scenic enhancements at numerous locations along US 79 south through town, SH 64, the intersection of US 259 and SH 322, and at the SH 64/SH 43 and US 79 intersection. The contractor will be working adjacent to the curb at various locations.

----------------------------------------

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance and Special Jobs crews plan to conduct night work on Loop 323 at the SH 31W intersection. Crews will be working in the northbound lanes of Loop 323 and on the south and north sides of SH 31W intersection. Work is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday nights utilizing multiple lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control. Message boards have been installed along the route to notify the public of the work.

Additionally, Tyler Maintenance will be performing night work on SH 110N inside Northwest Loop 323. Mill and inlay operations will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting Wednesday. This is the same type work scheduled at Loop 323 and SH 31W. Residents along SH 110N, can expect the work zone to be filled with heavy equipment, construction vehicles moving around, and loud machinery noise. Vehicles parked along the curb must be relocated during this work.

Smith County construction projects updates:

SH 155 Resurfacing Project (New Project)

• Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $17 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to begin drainage upgrades. Work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

US 69 (Glenwood Blvd.) Resurfacing Project in Tyler

• Limits: From Spur 147/Gentry Pkwy to SH 31/Front St.

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $1.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to begin paving operations Sunday night, May 23, necessitating various lane closures. Work hours for this project will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

• Limits: At FM 346

• Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD.

• Cost: $16.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

Roadway reconstruction continues on FM 346 along with ramp work. The US 69 northbound entrance ramp from FM 346 and the US 69 southbound exit ramp to FM 346 will remain closed for ramp construction. The work zone speed limit on US 69 is 60 mph. The project includes building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

Guardrail Upgrades

• Limits: At various locations in Smith and Cherokee counties

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $833,000.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes safety improvements including guardrail upgrades.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

• Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

• Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

• Cost: $1.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements on FM 344. Work also continues to replace driveway pipes on FM 768. Expect lane closures during this work. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled for the week. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County

• Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Ln. to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Dr.)

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Sidewalk and driveway construction are scheduled to continue on SH 64 east of Loop 323 with daily lane closures. The project will construct sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W in Troup, and SH 135N in Troup.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

• Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.

• Cost: $3.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

FM 16, etc., Safety Improvements

• Limits: From SH 155 to US 271

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $3.88 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2021

The contractor is working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, bridge rail upgrades, new metal beam guard fence, and driveway asphalt.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Widening Project

• Limits: From Arp to Troup

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform striping and ditch seeding operations. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

• Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Rd.

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, LTD

• Cost: $14.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled. The project consists of ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

FM 2493 Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $14.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform concrete riprap installation and project cleanup. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is widening FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to continue rehab work on FM 1255 between FM 1652 and I-20. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

District Seal Coat

• Limits: All eight counties

• Contractor: Brannan Paving Co. Ltd.

• Cost: $11.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: September 2021

Crew 1 – Removal of profile striping traffic control will be a mobile operation

• Henderson County: FM 315 from the Van Zandt CL south for 23.7 miles to the Anderson CL

• Smith County: FM 2015 from FM 16 to Sand Flat Rd.

• Smith County: SH 110 from Loop 323 in Tyler to Georgia St. in Troup

Crew 2 – Seal coat with lane closures and flaggers controlling traffic.

• Rusk County: SH 43 – from Henderson to Tatum

• Rusk County: Loop 43 – in Tatum

• Rusk County: FM 1251 – from SH 43 to FM 3231

• Cherokee County: FM 747 – from US 79 to the End of State Maintenance

• Cherokee County: FM 2138 – from FM 347 to US 84

Crew 3 – Surface Preservation Treatment (Shoulders), lane closures with flaggers managing traffic

• Smith County: SH 110 from Loop 323 in Tyler to Georgia St in Troup

I-20 Metal Beam Guard Fence (MBGF) Improvements

• Limits: SH 19 in Canton east to MLK Blvd. in Longview (Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg counties)

• Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completed Date: December 2021

Crews will be removing and replacing MBGF on the eastbound lanes of I-20 east of SH 19. Expect lane closures to be in effect nightly managed by message boards and channelizing devices. The project is constructing safety improvements including MBGF and mow strip.

I-20 Overlay Project (Notice of Project Completion)

• Limits: From SH 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van

• Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

• Cost: $5.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2021

The project is complete.

Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $4.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

The contractor is scheduled to finish final cleanup activities on FM 47. Driveway and drainage structure work will continue on Spur 294 in Anderson County. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guard rail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

US 80 Safety Improvements

• Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19

• Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

• Cost: $2.54 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2021

Crews will be addressing punch list items. Expect periodic outside lane closures managed with channelizing devices. The project is improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrails for safety.

----------------------------------------

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to conduct bridge work on SH 182 at Lake Fork Creek. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 154 Turn Lane Project (New Project)

• Limits: From 2 miles south of FM 515 southeast to 0.5 mile

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $0.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: October 2021

Crews will be installing work zone signs and begin pavement widening operations. Expect southbound shoulder closures daily managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project consists of pavement widening, hot mix asphalt concrete overlay, signs, and pavement markings.

FM 14 Mill & Inlay Project

• Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $4.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2021

Crews are addressing punch list items. A temporary lane closure is possible and will be managed by channelizing devices. The project includes pavement repair, planing, Superpave base, membrane underseal, Superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities

• Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

Routine maintenance activities on I-20 are ongoing throughout the week with moving operations.

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon. - Wed. in all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

• Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

• Tree Removal/Trimming: In Gregg County

• Bridge Repair Follow-up: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties