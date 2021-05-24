Essentia Organic Mattress Announces Memorial Day Sale The Biggest Sale of the Season
Essentia organic mattresses enhance sleep wellness and offer Beyond Organic performance sleep handcrafted in Essentia's GOLS & GOTS certified organic factory.BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essentia, the maker of the world’s only natural memory foam organic mattresses, has consistently pushed the bounds of what healthy sleep means, making it about more than just the certifications but focusing on performance sleep built to ensure the Essentia sleeper experiences restorative sleep on a safe sleep surface without the use of harmful chemicals found in synthetic mattresses.
Essentia’s Beyond Organic initiative is at the core of all Essentia product design and processes. Made in Essentia’s GOLS and GOTS certified organic factory, Essentia mattresses are and always have been far beyond organic. The products and components are thoughtfully designed and sourced for clean, ethical, and life replenishing sleep.
“Being true to our “Beyond Organic” values, Essentia products are always Vegan and Cruelty-Free, our old world methodologies are not easy but they are the right way to assure the purest possible outcome to preserve clean and healthy indoor air quality while achieving the highest recovery performance and sleep benefits ever.” Jack Dell’Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia, on Essentia’s Beyond Organic initiative.
Essentia’s Memorial Day Mattress Sale runs through May 31st and include the following great offers representing Essentia’s biggest discounts this season:
- 25% off Essentia products including mattresses, crib mattresses, kids' beds, Essentia pillows, natural memory foam pillows, neck support pillows, and body pillows.
- Free GOTS Certified Organic Cotton Sheet Set ($299 Value) with mattress purchase.
- $200 off any size Essentia Hybrid mattress. Great entry-level mattresses that combine Essentia patented natural memory foam comfort with recycled steel innerspring support core.
Essentia’s accomplishments in manufacturing a performance sleep product are highlighted by the wellness experts such as Deepak Chopra, Dr. Mark Hyman, and Brian Clement, Director of the Hippocrates Health Institute. Essentia is the mattress of choice for athletes including over 25% of professional hockey players. Essentia also proudly manufactures the Stay Well mattress featured in Stay Well by Delos rooms in prestigious hotels such as the MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Aria to name a few.
About Essentia
Essentia is the world’s only natural memory foam company. Its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses so that customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep, without harming them or the environment. Essentia was founded on this mission of ensuring people achieve their best rest possible, wishing them a good night... for a better day. Offering top-of-the-line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia’s patented natural memory foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. You can find Essentia stores across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.myessentia.com and stay updated on Twitter and Facebook.
Stefanie Gomez
Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress
+1 561-571-9800
email us here