Roadwork to Start Soon in Juniata and Mifflin Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that roadwork will get underway next week in Juniata County with two roads in Mifflin County to follow.

Work will begin on Tuesday, May 25 as crews work to improve Route 2007 (Free Spring Church Road) in Juniata County from Oakland Mills to Route 3002 in Locust Run.

As crews work, a daylight alternating traffic control pattern will be in place. Drivers should expect to encounter flaggers on the roadway, along with short travel delays.

This work is part of a $2 million project, to address improvements on 10 miles of roadway in Mifflin and Juniata counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Through this summer, other roads to see work under this contract are in Mifflin County and include: • Route 4007 (Jacks Mountain Road) from Little Kansas Road north toward Belleville • Bridge approaches on Route 1003 in Siglerville.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Jay Fulkroad & Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville, PA is the contractor on this project, which is expected to be complete in mid-August.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan--including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #