World Class Equestrian Center in Frenchtown, Hunterdon County to Auction in June
Equestrian Center with Manor Home on 62+/- Acres and Farmette of 7+/- Acres
A true classic!”FRENCHTOWN, NJ, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the sale of a 69+/- acre Hunterdon County Equestrian Estate located at 21 Tinsman Road in Frenchtown (Kingwood Township), New Jersey. The estate will be sold in two parcels in an online only Auction concluding Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
“A true classic! Beautiful home, first rate equestrian center all in excellent condition plus the opportunity to acquire the adjoining 7-acre farmette with cottage house makes this an ideal situation for the equine enthusiasts.” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “ .”
The 62+/- acre preserved parcel includes a World Class Equestrian Center and a 6,200+/- sq ft custom built three-bedroom manor home all with ensuite bathrooms and a second-floor bonus room. The open first floor plan features refined teak wood floors, custom build cherry and walnut cabinetry, granite countertops, and double islands for food prep and entertaining. The seven stall horse barn features rubber paver center isles, a feed room, wash stall, heated tack room with kitchenette, and a viewing lounge room with laundry area and shower. The barn overhang can be enclosed for additional stalls, storage, or equipment. The 12,096+/- sq ft indoor arena (72’ x 168’) was constructed by the finest Amish Craftsmen of Lancaster PA. The arena features angled wooden side walls, ample lighting for evening training, and a misting system to minimize dust.
The seven-acre parcel features a one-bedroom country cottage with an eat-in kitchen, family room, full basement, enclosed porch, and bonus room/office on the second floor. The farmette has its own paddock, two ample sized barns, and a heated six car garage/workshop. It is an ideal setup for the car collector, local contractor, or to keep with the estate and utilize for farm laborer or guest quarters.
Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 23rd and Wednesday, May 26th. The Online Auction will conclude on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
