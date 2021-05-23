Maysalward launches a newly designed website
AMMAN, AMMAN, JORDAN, May 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week marks the launch of Maysalward newly designed website. It features a simplified, modern design with easy access to essential information for visitors to reach the Maysalward game catalogue and stay up-to-date on their latest news. Maysalward has updated the blog, social media channels and mobile games on the App stores for a more streamlined experience.
"We are very excited to reveal the new site to you all finally. We’ve been hard at work building it, and we’re sure you’ll agree that it looks great. To celebrate this, we will offer a special discount on in-game items for the next two weeks. So be sure to visit the game store regularly for your exclusive savings," Says Ali Noufal, the Business Development Director at Maysalward.
Maysalward will be launching many new website features that will make it easier for their players to find and access information about the latest games. The new website will have improved navigation, a better search engine optimization system, and easy to use mobile sites. New products & site updates, including special news of launch events, will be posted on the Maysalward new website.
Maysalward new website will be updated regularly with news of product launches, regulatory changes, essential client information, and corporate milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for the monthly newsletter.
Nour Khrais
