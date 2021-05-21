B.B. King remembered in The Gringos new song

A tribute to the Bluesman great

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 70’s horn band, The Gringos, has released a tribute to the greatest Bluesman of all, Mr. B. B. King, to remember and honor the 6th anniversary of his passing.

In the Spring of 1971, The Gringos shared the stage with King, just as King’s career was beginning to skyrocket. The interesting aspect is that The Gringos and King were performing in Lake Tahoe, NV in a Hotel/Casino called The Kings Castle.

King said after performing with the Gringos, “They are a very strong and moving group. They have the ability to really turn on the crowd. It was a great act to follow. I am looking forward to working with them again.”

Blues Boy King was penned by band member, Alan Harkrader, as he was returning home from an engagement in Scottsdale, when the news the Bluesman had died was announced over the radio. “The lyrics seemed to flow as I drove home in a pouring desert rainstorm,” Harkrader recalls, and the opening line of the song reflects the moment that news broke. “The night the bluesman died; the rain was pouring down…”

The music was a collaboration by the band with the words by Alan Harkrader (Keys and Guitar). Once again Joe Vaughn adds his soulful lead vocal and stunning blues guitar solos to the track with Clyde Score on Drums/Percussion, Jim Miller, Trumpet, Tyler Newcomb Trumpet and Lynn “Bush” Tivens on Trombone.

The band invited Dino Govoni back to add sax parts to the horn section and Vocalist Candace Devine added her sweet sound to the background tracks.

The cover artwork is by Clyde Score the band’s percussionist. Clyde is also an accomplished artist having studied impressionist painting with Sam Barber and Henry Hench. The lyric video was produced by Clyde’s brother Ralph Score, the band’s media director.

This is the second release by the band from their forthcoming album set for completion November of 2021.

Blues Boy King is being released on the bands own label, Leer Records and published under the band’s new publishing division, Pack O’ Weddels Publishing.

The song will be available on all streaming and download platforms.

