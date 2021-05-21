ACG ATLANTA ANNOUNCES 40 FASTEST-GROWING COMPANIES IN GEORGIA
The Atlanta National Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG), a global professional organization with the mission of Driving Middle Market Growth®, today announced the 2021 Georgia Fast 40, recognizing the top 40 fastest-growing middle mark
High Road Craft Ice Cream recognized for the second year in a row
Honored to see High Road back on the ACG Atlanta Fast 40 list! Congratulations go out to our team - especially our front-line teammates at both plants who find ways to care for one another above all.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta National Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG), a global professional organization with the mission of Driving Middle Market Growth®, today announced the 2021 Georgia Fast 40, recognizing the top 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Georgia. High Road Craft Ice Cream is honored to be on the list for a second consecutive year.
— Keith Schroeder
“The companies being honored this year demonstrate the strength and significance of the middle market sector in Georgia,” said Melanie Brandt CEO of the Association for Corporate Growth’s South Region and ACG Atlanta President and CEO.
Applicants were required to submit three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth records, which were validated by national accounting firm and founding Diamond sponsor, Cherry Bekaert LLP. An ACG Selection Committee evaluated each application and conducted interviews with all qualified applicants. Companies on the list are for profit and headquartered in Georgia and span across a variety of industries including logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services, among others.
CEO and Founder, Keith Schroeder says, “It is a true honor to see High Road back on the ACG Atlanta Fast 40 list! Congratulations goes out to our entire team -- but especially our front-line teammates at both plants, Marietta, GA and Sheboygan, WI -- who find ways -- every day -- to care for one another above all.”
“These companies represent more than 6,600 new jobs and nearly 2.4 billion dollars in revenue growth over the last three years,” said Michelle Galvani, chairperson of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Executive Managing Director with Wildmor Advisors. “In speaking with many of the CEO’s, the supportive business environment and accessibility of capital are contributors to growth. By far the biggest challenge is the tightness of the labor market. We are proud to honor these companies and look forward to learning more insights online and at the celebration in June.”
ACG Atlanta will present the awards at the Georgia Fast 40 celebration outdoors at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead on June 24, 2021. Single tickets for ACG Members can be purchased online at http://www.acg.org/atlanta.
About ACG Atlanta
ACG’s Global Network comprises more than 100,000 middle-market professionals from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta is one of the oldest and most active chapters, providing the area's executives and professionals a unique forum for exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive growth. Programs include M&A South (formerly the Atlanta ACG Capital Connection, The Georgia Fast 40 Honoree Awards and Celebration, a Wine Tasting Reception, a Deal of the Year event as well as an active Women’s Forum and Young Professionals group.
Contact: Melanie Brandt, 770-316-0528, mbrandt@acg.org
About High Road Craft Ice Cream
Founded in 2010, High Road Craft Ice Cream is America’s fastest-growing independent ice cream and novelty manufacturer. The company produces ultra-premium frozen dessert products across channels for its brands (High Road Ice Cream, Ciao Bella Gelato & Sorbet, and Helados La Neta) and private label partners. High Road operates two SQF Level III manufacturing plants: one in Marietta, Georgia (since 2014), and its latest addition Sheboygan, Wisconsin (2020).
Nicki Schroeder, Co-Founder and CMO, 678-701-7623, nicki@highroadcraft.com
