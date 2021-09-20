High Road earns a spot on Progressive Grocers Best New Products List of 2021
With a record number of submissions, High Road's Stuffed Cookie Dough makes the cut on the Editors’ Picks List
The Progressive Grocer Editors are experiencing the best-of-the-best products on the market, so to make this list is a huge honor!”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Road Craft Ice Cream has won a place on the distinguished Progressive Grocer Editor’s Picks list with Brownie Stuffed Cookie Dough. The 2021 Progressive Grocer editorial team worked through a record number of submissions to arrive at 100-plus Editors’ Picks. The editors wrote of this year’s products: “Simpler formulations, crafted with “real,” easy-to-pronounce ingredients, are here to stay.”
Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Nicki Schroeder, said, “The Progressive Grocer Editors are experiencing the best-of-the-best products on the market, so to make this list is a huge honor! We believe products like this will change how folks bake together. With no hassles, no mess, and no cleanup, these products are the new way to take-and-bake and, of course, indulge.” Sold in the refrigerated dough section, this pop-and-bake dessert was honored with a 2021 Sofi Award for its innovation. The dough contains no artificial colors, flavors, or hydrogenated oils. High Road makes a Peanut Butter version of the Brownie Stuffed Dough and has plans to continue adding flavors to the line in 2022.
Stuffed Cookie Dough can be purchased at Meijer, regional Atlanta Kroger, select Walmart, Schnucks stores, as well as online at highroadcraft.com
