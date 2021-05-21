Felix Y. Manalo Foundation Gives 10K Pounds in Donations to Charities in Canada, Plus Blood Donations
Sandra Auger (center) of La Maison du Père in Quebec, Canada, is grateful to the INC for including their homeless shelter amongst the seven charities that received a combined total of approx. 10K pounds of donations during the Aid to Humanity event from May 5 to 7, 2021
R. Simard (4th from left) of Le Gîte Ami in Quebec, Canada, is grateful to the INC for including their homeless shelter amongst the seven charities that received a combined total of approx. 10K pounds of donations during the Aid to Humanity event from May 5 to 7, 2021.
Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, amongst several others, thank Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) for its various humanitarian efforts.CANADA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approximately 10,000 pounds (4.5 metric tons) of food and other items were donated by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ in various ‘Aid To Humanity’ activities in different parts of Canada early this May.
The INC delivered the donations to shelters and charities in Ottawa, Ontario; Montreal, Quebec; and Burnaby, British Columbia, from May 7 to May 9, 2021.
Among the grateful recipients were the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, Le Gite Ami, Interval House of Ottawa, Matthew House Ottawa, La Maison du Père, Filipino Association of Montreal and Suburbs, and The Society to End Homelessness in Burnaby.
Through the Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation, volunteers were happy to donate personal hygiene products and non-perishable food to assist those less fortunate.
In a letter to the volunteers of the FYM Foundation, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, stated: “Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, you have been committed to promoting the values of community and civic engagement through good deeds, acts of kindness, and various initiatives to help those in need. These efforts play a valuable role in keeping Canadian families safe and healthy. I would like to thank you for your hard work, dedication, and compassion during these trying times.”
The Mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson, also expressed his heartfelt thanks. “I am very pleased to recognize the volunteering efforts of Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, led by Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, for your dedication to supporting the community as part of the global humanitarian initiative, Aid To Humanity. Keep up the great work, and God bless. Merci beaucoup. À la prochaine [Thank you. See you next time].”
These charitable works coincided with the 135th birth anniversary of Brother Felix Manalo, who was born on May 10, 1886, in Tipas, Taguig, Manila, Philippines. He taught about the Church Of Christ in the Bible and registered the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) with the government of the Philippines on July 27, 1914.
What began as a handful of believers steadily grew, motivated by faith, love, and hope, and with a centralized administration, as well as congregations constantly rising throughout the archipelago.
After almost 107 years since Brother Felix Manalo registered the INC in the Philippines, the Church now has a strong presence in 158 countries and territories.
Wherever in the world that it has congregations, the Church Of Christ is dedicated to playing a positive role in the community through socio-civic activities under the INC Giving Project or Aid To Humanity events organized under the FYM Foundation.
The INC is motivated by the gospel of Christ, which teaches that we should love our neighbour and help those in need. Especially during this time of the pandemic, many more need a helping hand.
According to Statistics Canada, “The pandemic has led to the lowest level of life satisfaction reported by Canadians [observed in Canada over the 2003-to-2020 period]. Finances, health, and social contacts—three pillars of quality of life—have all been affected by COVID-19.”
“Yes, we plan to donate yet again … This is in our community so, we feel good in giving to the people we live with,” said Mark Gibson, a born and raised Canadian who is a member of the INC and among its Church officers.
Simultaneous with donating food and personal hygiene items, the Church also organized blood donations in Canada. Some 200 volunteers from nine of the INC congregations in Southern Ontario donated blood to the Canadian Blood Services locations in Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, and Ottawa.
The Canadian Blood Services thanked the INC for the valuable blood donation.
“Thank you Iglesia Ni Cristo-Church Of Christ Mississauga West Local for your group donation! We are grateful for our community partnerships and appreciate your continued support,” it said in a tweet on May 10, 2021.
Phlebotomist Marina Ilkanaev at the Milton location also shared, “I think [the] Iglesia Ni Cristo Church is doing [a] great job to organize [a] group and coming to volunteer, and donate blood, and save people. And it’s one of the thing[s] which God tells us to save your neighbour. To save your parent. To save human[kind].”
Led by the INC Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, the Church constantly holds Aid To Humanity and INC Giving events. It extends assistance to community members in need, in the areas of livelihood, health, and hygiene, and notably, in the field of spirituality through the sharing of Bible-based doctrines and teachings.
These ongoing socio-civic activities aim to forge strong relationships between the INC and its members and the communities where they reside.
