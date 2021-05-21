Build Community Through Writing – Summer Institute for Educators

The following opportunity is being hosted by The Telling Room as a resource for information and opportunities; is not an endorsement of any product or program.

Summer Institute for Educators 2021 seeks to build community through writing.

This year’s institute will take place from 6/28/21 – 6/30/2021. We will be running the Institute virtually over ZOOM. Join us for three days to learn The Telling Room’s proven method for improving literacy skills while building confidence and a sense of community. We offer tools and techniques to teachers, artists, and nonprofit leaders in a professional development setting. We gear our forum to educators who work with students 6-18, and seek deliverables that can be taken back to any community or student population. Cost: $250 for full registration What is included with registration: For more information and to register visit: https://www.tellingroom.org/program-reservations/summer-institute-for-educators-2021