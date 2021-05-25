Concora and Pamex Announce Strategic Partnership
The door hardware manufacturer launches its Digital Experience Platform powered by Concora to streamline product selections and accelerate specifications, salesCHINO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers, and Pamex — a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential door locksets, door closers, exit devices, hinges, bath accessories, miscellaneous door hardware, and access control systems — announced today that both companies have formed a strategic partnership.
This business alliance begins with the recent and successful commercial launch of Pamex’s brand-new Digital Experience Platform technology, which core architects, designers and subcontractors can access via Pamex’s corporate website. The Digital Experience Platform — which serves as an expansive and detailed product information hub for Pamex’s web visitors — not only serves as a branded extension of the Pamex corporate website, it also provides architects, designers and subcontractors with a simpler method for searching, selecting, and specifying its commercial building products.
"We're excited to announce our partnership with Pamex," said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. "They understand that enhanced digital marketing means providing their community (architects, designers and subcontractors) with more than just a product list. Now they will be able to offer digital assets like CAD, specifications, and other project-creation tools, like e-submittals, in a marketplace-like, branded extension of their website."
The Digital Experience Platform equips Pamex with an intuitive product selection experience for its design community, technical content management and publishing that is easy, and real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics — product asset downloads, unique visits, project-related inquiries, and user contact information — for its sales and marketing teams — enriching its lead generation pipeline, uncovering true purchasing intent, and driving sales.
“Our partnership with Concora and the incorporation of their platform is enabling Pamex to provide a cohesive digital experience to the architectural community. This platform allows Pamex to place all our tools and information at the fingertips of our users (architects, designers, distributors, & contractors). Who does not need efficient, time saving access,” said Rick Nemec, an Architectural Consultant at Pamex.
In return, Pamex’s design community has access to a plethora of technical product content — spec sheets, installation manuals, and product templates — and project management tools like E-Submittals, which accelerate product selections and increase the likelihood of specifications. This entire Platform activation coincides with the launch of a rebranded Pamex corporate website, which is scheduled to launch in June.
“As we navigate past the challenges of 2020, we look to continue to grow our sales and increase our brand name awareness in 2021. By implementing Concora’s digital platform, we will make it easier for project stakeholders to access the technical information of our door hardware and assemble project submittals,” said Tim Williams, Vice President of Sales at Pamex.
Architects, designers, subcontractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how Pamex’s vast lineup of commercial and residential door locksets, door closers, exit devices, hinges, bath accessories, miscellaneous door hardware, and access control systems are now presented online are invited to visit https://pamexinc.concora.com.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About Pamex
Established in 1985, Pamex is a leading manufacturer and distributor of builders’ hardware. Quality products and outstanding customer service are the hallmarks of Pamex. Our major product lines include commercial and residential door locksets, door closers, exit devices, hinges, bath accessories, miscellaneous door hardware, and access control systems.
We offer high quality, durable products and services at significant value to our customers. Our headquarters and main warehouse in Chino, California inventories products in substantial volume to ensure that we can complete any multi-family, single-family, or commercial project. Our services include specification writing, submittal reviews, fire and accessibility code expertise, and keying schedule. We also provide in-house keying services, order entry, and shipping management. Our dedicated customer service team ensures that we provide excellent service. We have recently opened a new warehouse in Concord, N.C., to better serve our customers in the East and Southeast.
