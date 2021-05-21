North Carolina’s April Employment Figures Released

The state’s seasonally adjusted April unemployment rate was 5.0 percent, decreasing 0.2 of a percentage point from March’s revised rate. The national rate increased 0.1 of a percentage point to 6.1 percent.

North Carolina’s April 2021 unemployment rate decreased 8.5 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 4,497 over the month to 4,761,974 and increased 707,042 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 8,109 over the month to 250,865 and decreased 383,958 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, decreased 5,800 to 4,459,800 in April. Major industries experiencing increases were Manufacturing, 2,100; Construction, 1,600; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 1,500; Information, 1,000; and Education & Health Services, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Professional & Business Services, 6,500; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 4,400; Government, 700; Financial Activities, 200; Other Services, 200; and Mining & Logging, 100.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates since April 2020

Apr 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 Sep 2020 Oct 2020 Nov 2020 Dec 2020 Jan 2021 Feb 2021 Mar 2021 Apr 2021 N.C. 13.5 13.5 8.8 8.8 6.8 7.3 6.8 6.4 6.1 5.9 5.7 5.2 5.0 U.S. 14.8 13.3 11.1 10.2 8.4 7.8 6.9 6.7 6.7 6.3 6.2 6.0 6.1

* Please note: 2020 numbers have undergone annual revision *

Since April 2020, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 408,400 with the Total Private sector increasing by 426,000 and Government decreasing by 17,600. Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 154,500; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 84,100; Professional & Business Services, 60,600; Manufacturing, 36,900; Education & Health Services, 34,100; Other Services, 31,900; Construction, 12,800; Financial Activities, 6,400; and Information, 4,800. Major industries experiencing decreases were Government, 17,600; and Mining & Logging, 100.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 when the county unemployment rates for April 2021 will be released.