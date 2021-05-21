This Solicitation is a Contract awarded by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services on behalf of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce (ODOC) for Energy Efficiency Lighting Retrofit Projects to upgrade existing municipal Internal and/or External lighting systems that will reduce energy use and utility cost; reduce maintenance, and improve color rendering for better optics, safety and security.

Submit all solicitation questions to the OMES Contracting Officer: Darlene.Saltman@omes.ok.gov – 405-694-7076

https://www.ok.gov/dcs/solicit/app/solicitationDetail.php?solID=4041