Execs In The Know’s Private, Online Community, Know It All, Has Surpassed 500 Members

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

KIA has been a great way for our community to connect and continue an ongoing dialogue, to learn and share with other CX leaders in a private, corporate-only environment.”
— Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know is pleased to share the news that its private, online community, Know It All (KIA), has surpassed the 500 member mark, strengthening its position as the world’s leading purpose-built community for CX leaders.

Launched by Execs In The Know in 2018, KIA is designed exclusively for end-user CX leaders who want to connect and collaborate with their peers in a non-competitive, sales-free environment. A powerful and comprehensive platform, KIA give members the ability to create and join discussions about specific CX topics, connect with peers one-to-one, gain unique perspectives on potential vendors from other members, crowdsource solutions to common CX challenges in a supportive space, and even post jobs they are trying to fill. Among KIA’s membership are CX leaders from many of the world’s top brands, including a host of leading CX innovators and disruptors.

“KIA has been a great way for our community to connect and continue an ongoing dialogue, to learn and share with other CX leaders in a private, corporate-only environment,” said Chad McDaniel, president of Execs In The Know. “One of our goals is to advance the conversation on all facets of customer experience and KIA is a strategic, free resource we have built for corporate-side CX leaders and decision-makers everywhere, facilitating our mission of ‘Leaders Learning From Leaders.’”

KIA registration is quick, simple, and provides full access to all of KIA’s functionality and content — including the CX Marketplace, a partitioned area of the community where select partners are able to share information about their brand, products, and services. Visit the CX Marketplace and you’ll find blog posts, news stories, videos, white papers, and more.

To learn more about the Know It All online community, as well as how end-user CX leaders can sign up for KIA at no cost, visit the community information page or use this simple online form to register now.

Gina Morkel
Execs In The Know
+1 480-721-8391
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Execs In The Know’s Private, Online Community, Know It All, Has Surpassed 500 Members

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gina Morkel
Execs In The Know
+1 480-721-8391
Company/Organization
Execs In The Know

Scottsdale, Arizona,
United States
+1 480-721-8391
Visit Newsroom
About

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto of “Leaders Learning From Leaders,” Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as their bi-annual national event, Customer Response Summit, virtual CX series, CustomerCONNECT, and private, online community, Know It All. There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings, virtual luncheons, and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, CXMB Series research, webinars, podcasts, blogs, and much more. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit:

https://execsintheknow.com/

More From This Author
Execs In The Know’s Private, Online Community, Know It All, Has Surpassed 500 Members
Carolyne Truelove, Head of Global Fan Experience at Fanatics, Joins the Execs In The Know 2021 Corporate Advisory Board
Execs In The Know Announces Open Registration for its Spring Customer Response Summit
View All Stories From This Author