Execs In The Know’s Private, Online Community, Know It All, Has Surpassed 500 Members

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know is pleased to share the news that its private, online community, Know It All (KIA), has surpassed the 500 member mark, strengthening its position as the world’s leading purpose-built community for CX leaders.

Launched by Execs In The Know in 2018, KIA is designed exclusively for end-user CX leaders who want to connect and collaborate with their peers in a non-competitive, sales-free environment. A powerful and comprehensive platform, KIA give members the ability to create and join discussions about specific CX topics, connect with peers one-to-one, gain unique perspectives on potential vendors from other members, crowdsource solutions to common CX challenges in a supportive space, and even post jobs they are trying to fill. Among KIA’s membership are CX leaders from many of the world’s top brands, including a host of leading CX innovators and disruptors.

“KIA has been a great way for our community to connect and continue an ongoing dialogue, to learn and share with other CX leaders in a private, corporate-only environment,” said Chad McDaniel, president of Execs In The Know. “One of our goals is to advance the conversation on all facets of customer experience and KIA is a strategic, free resource we have built for corporate-side CX leaders and decision-makers everywhere, facilitating our mission of ‘Leaders Learning From Leaders.’”

KIA registration is quick, simple, and provides full access to all of KIA’s functionality and content — including the CX Marketplace, a partitioned area of the community where select partners are able to share information about their brand, products, and services. Visit the CX Marketplace and you’ll find blog posts, news stories, videos, white papers, and more.

To learn more about the Know It All online community, as well as how end-user CX leaders can sign up for KIA at no cost, visit the community information page or use this simple online form to register now.