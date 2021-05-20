Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Pelosi issued the following statement on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas:

 

“The announced ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is welcome news, and we thank the Biden Administration for its extensive engagement and diplomacy.  

 

“America remains committed to supporting the security of Israel, our friend and ally.  We believe it is critical for the security of Israel for Israelis and Palestinians to both be able to live in peace.  

 

“Now, with this essential ceasefire, it is incumbent upon leaders in the region to respect Israeli and Palestinian lives and strive for a lasting peace.”

 

