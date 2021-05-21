A new Notice of Comment/Hearing (N.D.R.Ct. 3.2) has been posted in Supreme Court Docket No. 20200229 - Proposed Amendments to the North Dakota Rules of Civil Procedure, North Dakota Rules of Criminal Procedure, North Dakota Rules of Evidence, North Dakota Rules of Appellate Procedure, North Dakota Rules of Court, North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rules, and North Dakota Rules of Juvenile Procedure.

