New Single "Get A Little Drunker With Me Baby" From Country Singer Doug Adkins

Doug Adkins Single "Get A Little Drunker With Me Baby" Available For Streaming-Radio 28 May 2021 (Spotify, Amazon, Tik Tok, iHeart, Apple, Pandora, Tidal)NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Singer-Songwriter Recording Artist Doug Adkins releasing the first single off his much anticipated 11th Studio CD "A Cowboys' Life."
The single titled, "Get A Little Drunker With Me Baby," is a traditional country, upbeat toe tapping good time, geared towards the "NOT TWENTY SOMETHINGs".
The single can be Pre-Saved by anyone on Spotify-Amazon, iTunes by clicking here! It will then be added to your playlist on May 28, 2021.
In this TONGUE-N-CHEEK country song, the cowboy is a gentleman, and the song has a respectful, humorous, innocent nature to it! The gentleman cowboy and his lady friend have a few years on them (they might be more mature), are sharing a drink in a bar when the cowboy says "I don't see a diamond ring on your hand, and I lost mine some years ago, so that makes me a free man!" Doug Adkins tells us that songs with this sort of sense of maturity, humor, wit about them are almost a thing of the past, and something he's hopeful that he achieved here.
Adkins: "My heroes are writers like Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Alan Jackson and so many others who could write a lyric about a relationship, a bar setting, meeting someone, getting the intentions of the song across and yet retain a sense of class and maturity about the song. For example, take a look at the song "Lucille" which was made famous by Kenny Rogers. The writers, Roger Bowling and Hal Bynum did a fabulous job of laying out a sort of risqué story line, but kept it totally honorable, respectable and to this day it's one of the greatest country songs ever written. I can sing that song anywhere in the world, kick it off on stage every single night and the entire audience will sing along. That's called standing the test of time! I try not to judge too hard, but it does seem there might almost be enough pop country songs about a gal, a truck, a backroad and about as many words as you can fit into a line or phrase! I really enjoyed the challenge of taking a suggestive subject line like this song has, yet writing the lyric in a mature, fun, lighthearted context. I'm sure I didn't write as well as my heroes, but I gave my best!" Below are a few lines from the Doug Adkins single "Get A Little Drunker With Me Baby."
Written by Doug Adkins
"Get a little drunker with me baby, let’s have some fun tonight
I ain’t trying to take you home, but that might be alright
Let’s order up another round, dance till the morning light
So get a little drunker with me baby, let’s have some fun tonight"
"I guess that we could tell ourselves, that this ain’t right
Or maybe we’re too old for this and politely say good night
But you got pretty good rhythm girl, and I’d like to hold you tight
And I give you my word as a cowboy, I’m gonna treat you right"
A video release is planned for early July 2021 and will be available at the Doug Adkins Country YouTube Channel.
"A Cowboys' Life," Adkins' 11th Studio CD, has 14 freshly written Doug Adkins originals, along with a very special remake of a song in honor of Texas songwriting legend Ed Bruce.
Adkins: "Ed Bruce was a songwriting hero of mine, he wrote the song "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys," and I've recorded an upbeat version of the song for this CD, using the original lyrics written by Ed Bruce." Ed Bruce passed away on January 8, 2021, at age 81, and I think the world is going to miss his style of song writing."
After performing 70+ concerts a year and being featured on national television in Germany, Austria, Denmark and Switzerland as part of The Voice Of Germany 2020, life for Doug Adkins, a Montana Native, was rolling along nicely when the Corona Pandemic hit, putting touring artists out of business literally overnight. As Adkins explains it, "At first we kind of all joked about this Corona Virus, but when the cancellations started coming in and then at one point every show was canceled, it was a real wake up call for all of the working artists. Especially Independents like myself who live off the live shows and CD / Merchandise sales at the concerts."
With a new 15 song CD releasing summer 2021 and the single "Get A Little Drunker With Me Baby," Adkins is planning a comeback in fall 2021 and into 2022! As Adkins says, "It all starts with a good song and I sure hope Get A Little Drunker With Me Baby is one!"
