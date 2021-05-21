New protocols for management of COVID-19 in children needed, says global panel of experts
Scientists and researchers from Turkey, Malaysia, Iran, Israel, Pakistan, India and Germany met under the aegis of AAHN to discuss the pandemic for children.BONN, NRW, GERMANY, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protocols for investigation, treatment and management of COVID-19 for minor patients, particularly children in the pre-teen demographics, were discussed and debated by a team of experts from different parts of the world, in the presence of policy makers and policy influencers from India. Through a panel chaired by Dr Amina Ather, representative for ASIAN countries and Scientific Head for non invasive non drug therapy with European Medical Association, Europe, a need for prevention of another wave of COVID-19 targeting children particularly in countries like India was established.
Dr P C Jaffer, IAS, Secretary of Finance, Government of Karnataka (India), and Ashwin Srivastava, CEO of Sapio Analytics, a government advisory firm, from India, discussed the need to create new protocols to help prevent the onset of COVID-19 in children before the situation worsens. India is currently averaging more than 250,000 cases of COVID-19 every day and preliminary data shows an increase number of children getting impacted. "Based on data collected by our protocol bot in use by doctors across India, we saw 4% minor and 67% in the age group 18-44 in the last 2 weeks", said Srivastava about the manner in which the current virus strain is impacting various age demographics.
Dr Ather emphasised the need of focusing on both prevention and cure using a combination of precautionary measures and immunity boosting diet especially amongst the citizens. Dr Dilek Kilic from Germany spoke about the need to treat more children at home avoid hospitalising for more effective treatment, as is being followed by public and private hospitals in Germany. The panel also consisted of Dr Gidi Gur from Israel, who also spoke of the need of movement in children to maintain their immunity levels. "Children have natural immunity and the same needs to be maintained by making sure their sleep cycles are proper, while they undergo a lot of movement during the day. Absence of movement due to increased dependency on e-learning may pose additional challenges creating a greater impact on the children", said Dr Gur. Dr Jaffer concurred and evaluated the situation from the context of India.
Dr Sunil Nayak from India, Dr Ahmet Yasur and Dr Kadircan Keskinbora from Turkey, Dr Shahzad Ali Khan from Pakistan, and Dr Tahir from Malaysia formed other members of the panel, with each member discussing the situation in the context of India, with a focus on a need of new protocols for medical professionals, parents, educationists and other stakeholders associated with children. Monitoring in children can be done through a regular evaluation of their eyes and tongue, at home by the parents, said Dr Keskinbora, thus reducing the burden on health infrastructure while having stronger care for the children.
"The advent of next wave of COVID-19 impacting children is a myth, because the wave is already here, and children are already getting impacted. In Malaysia, the recent clusters that led to the spread of COVID-19 originated in schools", said Dr Tahir about the situation. Dr Vincenzo Costigliola, Founder & President of European Medical Association, spoke about the need to focus on children before the situation worsens.
