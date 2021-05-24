COVID-19 Lockdowns Boosted The Digital Publishing Market

Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing digitization of books and educational information is contributing to the growth of the digital publishing market. Conversion of information into digital format contributed to the change in learning methods, like the shift from traditional printed textbooks to digital modes such as e-readers, smartphones, and tablets. Due to COVID-19 lockdowns in mid-2020 across the globe, the sale of physical books has gone down as most of the publishing house and bookstores were closed and readers spent most of their time in reading e-books. In India, sale of physical books went down by 80% and sale of e-books had almost doubled during the lockdown. Earlier, pre-COVID 19, e-books or online newspaper and journals were popular among Generation Z or Millennials, but during COVID-19 even Gen X and Baby Boomers got aligned to this. Therefore, this trend is expected to be continued post COVID-19, driving the market for digital publishing during the forecast period.

The digital publishing market consists of sales of digital content and related services in media industry. The digital publishing market includes the sales of digital content in the form of text, audio and video in the digital platforms like social media, website and search engine. The digital publishing companies are primarily engaged in the developing of broad range of digital content like advertising and publishing by periodical advertising, educational content like journals and medical publishing, informative content like news, magazine, newsletter publishing and financial magazines.

Read More On The Global Digital Publishing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-publishing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

The global digital publishing market size is expected to grow from $51.06 billion in 2020 to $56.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $75.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The e-publishing market covered in this report is segmented by type into text content, video content, audio content, by end user into scientific, technical, and medical (STM), legal and business, and by application into smart phones, laptops, pcs, others.

The major players covered in the global digital publishing industry are Thomson Reuters Corp., RELX Group Plc, Adobe Inc., Xerox Corp., Apple Inc., Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Comcast Corp., Alphabet Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Cengage Learning Inc., Bloomberg L.P, John Wiley & Sons, Wolters Kluwer, Cambridge University Press, Google Play, Oxford University Press, Conde Nast International Ltd., Dow Jones & Co. Inc., Lexware, Springer Science+Business Media, Société des Editions Francis Lefebvre, Aquafadas, Yudu, Magplus, Quark, Pagesuite, Hachette Livre, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital publishing market overview, forecast digital publishing market size and growth for the whole market, digital publishing market segments, and geographies, digital publishing market trends, digital publishing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

