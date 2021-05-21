Maven Imaging Launches Chiropractic Cloud-Based Imaging Sharing and Storage Solution

One of the nation’s best at providing complete medical imaging solutions has a new image sharing and storage solution available.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Maven Imaging announced today the official launch of its chiropractic-based imaging sharing and storage solution.

"Our cloud-based system allows chiropractors to share X-rays with their customers easily and storage for long-term disaster recovery," said Jennifer Hutchison, Director of Sales and Spokesperson for Maven Imaging.

Hutchison explained that its newly-launched chiropractic cloud-based imaging sharing and storage solution empowers users with an application that sends DICOM images from the customer’s facility to cloud storage.

The Cloud Viewer with Imaging Tools, according to Hutchison, has a touchscreen-friendly medical image viewer for handy image review from any fix and mobile devices, such as laptop, tablet, iPad and iPhone, etc., with unlimited user licenses. But that’s not all. General radiology tools and one specialty imaging tool based on the customer’s business profession, such as chiro tools, podiatry tools, or veterinary tools, are included.

As for how customers rate Maven Imaging, one customer identified as Jim D. highly recommends them.

“They are a great company to work with,” he said, before adding, “Very professional and knowledgeable about our industry. Looking forward to working with Maven on our next project.”

But he isn’t the one raving about Maven Imaging. A second customer, identified as Charles L., said he is happy with everything the company provides.

“I am happy with the service I can now provide to my patients,” He said.

Customer Andrew H with Marque Urgent Care also highly recommends Maven Imaging.

“They gave us comprehensive attention and worked with our needs,” he said. “They provided prompt delivery of the product, and it was a good fit within our budget. They also do in-house financing as an option. The X-ray DR Panel we purchased includes user-friendly, licensed software Maven developed, with easy PACS integration. Now we have less fret for training staff on new system usage.”

For more information, please visit https://www.mavenimaging.com/blog.

About Maven Imaging

Maven Imaging offers complete medical solutions for humans and the veterinary industries. The company offers nationwide installation, support, and service.

