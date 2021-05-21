Chattisgarh Youth Leader joins National Initiative to fight COVID-19 in India
National Youth Awardee Nitesh Kumar Sahu has joined Sutra, an initiative by Sapio Smart Healthcare, a division of government advisory firm Sapio Analytics.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizens are coming together under the aegis of senior officers from the Government of India, through a pan-India initiative called Sutra that empowers citizens and medical professionals in the fight against COVID-19. The initiative conceptualised and pioneered by Sapio Smart Healthcare, a division of government advisory firm Sapio Analytics that works with various state and central governments in India, uses new age technologies such as artificially intelligent bots that help both citizens and doctors with right protocol for investigation, care, prevention and treatment of COVID-19, while facilitating optimisation of resources of healthcare and requirements by the public.
The initiative is expected to operate with support of hundreds of thousands of team members spread across India, with a large panel of doctors and other medical experts working together on the same. It has appointed Nitesh Kumar Sahu, National Youth Awardee, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India as its National Youth Ambassador. Sahu is the founder of Fulwari shikshan evam yuva kalyan samiti and operates from the state of Chattisgarh in India. He is known for his work on issues such as awareness on water conservation, positive participation of the youth in the country’s decision making, significance of sports, liquor abuse, and other student related problems.
Ashwin Srivastava, CEO of Sapio Analytics, spoke to us about the need of youth participation in the fight against COVID-19. "We must prepare ourselves to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. The impact of the pandemic in smaller towns of India has been so significant that the same is not manifested fully yet. We need entire India to come together to support each other. Hence we have appointed national youth leader Nitesh Kumar Sahu to inspire masses to become part of this fight, through a well structured team of leaders in every state of India. We need to touch base with citizens in every village to make sure no one is missed out", says Srivastava.
Sahu has been President of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyala, central university in Bilaspur Chattisgarh, being actively involved in taking up the causes of the youth towards national development and social service, and is also the founder of Brotherhood Panel, a platform working for the issues of the student. His appointment is expected to increase the outreach of the initiative, particularly towards involving students and other youth leaders in the fight against pandemic.
Sutra had recently appointed Guinness & Limca World record holder Dr Jerryl Banait as its Medical Brand Ambassador, and its outreach is led by Mahesh Samant, researcher and social leader.
SSH Media
SUTRA
email us here