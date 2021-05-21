1st Annual Hispanic 100 Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic
Sons of Anarchy & Mayans M.C. star to host celebrity golf classic for Hispanic 100 Foundation benefiting Hispanic college studentsWOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT:Julio Gudino Event Co-Chair
(562)412-9722
1st Annual Hispanic 100 Foundation
Celebrity Golf Classic Hosted By Emilio Rivera
Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. star to host celebrity golf classic for the Hispanic 100 Foundation, a non-profit organization benefiting 1st generation Hispanic college students through mentorship, education, and scholarship opportunities.
Actor Emilio Rivera of such critically acclaimed television series as Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. will serve as honorary host for the 1st Annual Hispanic 100 Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic on May 24, 2021.
This tournament will take place at the renowned Woodland Hills Country Club in Woodland Hills, California and will benefit the Hispanic 100 Foundation Mentor Program and Scholarship Fund. A private reception will follow the golf tournament in the Oak Room, and will feature a live band, silent auction and hosted dinner.
The Hispanic 100 Foundation Mentor Program was established to provide a positive, productive hands-on learning environment for future Latino generations by achieving success through leadership, opportunity, and responsibility.
“It’s an honor to host the 1st Annual Hispanic 100 Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic. As someone who has been fortunate enough to have amazing mentors in my life, it’s a privilege to support an organization that focuses on providing mentorship to 1st generation Latino college students. I am thrilled to support a platform that endows leadership skills, educational training, and scholarship opportunities to our next generation of resilient Latino leaders, forward always”, actor and event host, Emilio Rivera.
The program’s objective is to provide a conduit for young, goal-driven Latino students between the ages of 18 and 24 become successful business and civic leaders through unique one-on-one mentoring, monthly educational training, and volunteer & community outreach opportunities. The Hispanic 100 Foundation Mentor Program enables students to realize their full potential and provides the framework for personal achievement, while enforcing the importance of mentorship and giving back to the community.
Graduates of the mentor program are awarded individual scholarships at the Annual Hispanic 100 Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award Gala, where they are recognized for their successful completion of the program and their many accomplishments.
Celebrity guests scheduled to appear:
• Yancey Arias - Actor, Producer
• Mike Beltran – Actor, MMA Referee
• Mark Boone Junior – Actor
• Joe Carnahan – Director
• Matt Cedeno – Actor
• Chris Conte – Fmr. NFL Player
• Oscar De La Hoya – World Champion Boxer
• Alysha Del Valle – American Anchor & Reporter
• Seniesa Carmen Estrada – World Champion Boxer
• Brett Faryniarz – Fmr. NFL Player
• Kirk Fox – Actor, Writer, Producer
• Willie G. – Lead Singer, Thee Midniters
• Jeff Garcia – Comedian
• Mikey Garcia – World Champion Boxer
• Paul Logan – Actor, Producer
• George Lopez – Comedian, Actor
• Frankie Loyal – Actor, Producer
• Rick Lozano – Journalist
• Joseph Raymond Lucero – Actor
• Mello Man Ace – Rapper
• Gilbert “El Nino” Melendez – MMA
• John Molina Jr. – World Champion Boxer
• Anthony Munoz – HOF NFL Player
• Bobby Okereke – NFL Player
• Tito Ortiz, MMA
• Angelo Pagan – Actor, Producer
• Danny Pino – Actor, Writer
• Emilio Rivera, Actor, Event Host
• Momo Rodriguez – Actor, Writer
• Valente Rodriguez – Actor
• Jesse Sapolu – Fmr. NFL Player
• Casper Smart – Actor
• Mario Solis – NBC Sportscaster
• Joseph Julian Soria – Actor, Producer
• Jacob Vargas – Actor, Producer
• Donte Whitner – Fmr. NFL Player
• Steven Williams – Actor, Director
Michelle Rose
Hispanic 100 Foundation
+1 949-734-5656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter