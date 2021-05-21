M4MM to Host Free Marijuana Expungement Clinic at Local Los Angeles Church
Minorities for Medical Marijuana's Project Clean Slate partners with Hawthorne and Cookies to host free expungement resource clinic.
I’m excited to have a faith-based community partner for this event. They’re doing the work that many choose to avoid, even though their parishioners have been impacted.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Inc (M4MM) is continuing their 5th anniversary celebration with the announcement of another Project Clean Slate Expungement Clinic. The free event will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10am PST to 4pm PST at Holy Temple Full Gospel Church in Los Angeles. Individuals will learn how to clear their criminal records and receive free legal assistance. Preregistration is available at www.ProjectCleanSlate.org
“Many people celebrate anniversaries with parties. M4MM celebrates with service,” says Roz McCarthy, M4MM Founder & CEO. “Marijuana legislation has disproportionately impacted communities of color. California’s Prop 64 helps mediate some of the damage. We need more individuals to understand the law, what it means, and how it can help them.”
The event sponsored by M4MM’s Project Clean Slate, Hawthorne, Cookies and the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office aims to reduce the impact of the “war on drugs” in Black and brown communities. With the provision of expungement and wrap-around services more people of color will qualify for employment, education and other opportunities.
“Individuals carrying charges are affected in ways that many people never consider, such as housing and employment. Our services will hopefully relieve some of the pressure and anxiety these individuals and their families have endured. We are doing our part to restore our communities,” says Danielle Butler, Project Clean Slate Program Director.
Any individual with qualifying cannabis charges should register at www.projectcleanslate.org to speak with an attorney.
Attorneys from the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office will be present along with other attorneys helping individuals understand the expungement and reclassification process. Additional community resource access will be available to participants.
The event will be hosted in South Central at Holy Temple Full Gospel Church located at 1706 West Florence Ave., Los Angeles, CA.
“When we say ‘The doors of our church are open’ we really mean it, “ says Dr. Jesse Lee, Pastor, Holy Temple Full Gospel Church. “Being a part of the community is much more than Sunday and midweek gatherings. It’s about attention, service and assistance to the needs of those around us. Qualifying individuals in our community need expungement services for these marijuana charges.”
Project Clean Slate is M4MM’s social justice program providing expungement education and services for individuals 18+ years old with minor marijuana possession charges. In states with expungement legislation, Project Clean Slate partners with local legal professionals for document preparation and community organizations for wrap-around services. The program’s first expungement clinics, initiated 2020 in Prince George County, Maryland, have served 50 individuals. To date more than 20 states and Washington, D.C. have expungement or sealing laws, specific to marijuana, decriminalized or legalized, offenses.
In addition to volunteers from M4MM, Project Clean Slate partners with leading cannabis companies like Cookies and community partners including Global 1,000, Justice for All Foundation, Zyn Wellness, and The Right Way Foundation to expand community reach and impact. Financial and in-kind donations from partners allows Project Clean Slate to offer expungement related services free of charge to qualifying individuals. More information can be obtained by visiting www.ProjectCleanSlate.org.
