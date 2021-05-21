Vern Watkins Praises Kevin Feige for Admitting his Doctor Strange Casting Error
Inevitable Entertainment founder Vern Watkins has praise for Kevin Feige, but thinks it's time for Hollywood to do better.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vern Watkins is on the forefront of the movement to create an inclusive media industry. A college athlete turned entrepreneur, Watkins is set for the highly-anticipated release of his debut novel in the Inevitable Entertainment Universe On June 9. "Legend of the New World: Origins" is scheduled to be the first of many books and comics based in Vern's unique and diverse world. While Vern has been a life-long fan of Marvel, he has raised his concerns about the lack of diversity in the MCU and the white washing of comic book characters.
With President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige's recent omission that he was wrong to cast Scottish actress Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One in "Doctor Strange" and "Avengers: Endgame". In Marvel comic books, The Ancient One was a Tibetan Magician named Yao, so Swinton's appointment was far from being true to the source material that "Doctor Strange" was based upon.
Inevitable Entertainment's founder was quick to credit Feige but Vern Watkins also cautioned that Marvel needs to do more.
"For Kevin Feige to acknowledge a mistake he made years ago shows that Marvel are making progress in addressing the issue of white washing in Hollywood. While I think acknowledging past errors is important, I hope Marvel continues to grow and creates a universe that is true to its original source material, but also pushes to include people of all kinds."
About Vern Watkins
Vern Watkins is a former college athlete turned entrepreneur. His vision for a vast universe that mirrors the root issues plaguing our world today came to him in 2014, and is what defines the Inevitable Entertainment brand today.
Through IE, he is seeking to redefine the sci-fi/comic experience by creating the most diverse sci-fi/comic universe in existence. His characters represent the full spectrum of ethnicities and backgrounds and the stories are gritty and real.
For further details, visit Vern Watkins's website.
"Legend of the New World: Origins" is available for pre-order on Amazon.
