New Standard in Wireless Telecom. Secure Messaging App Digital Mobile Radio & Satellite. AdvanceTC Stock Symbol: ATCLF

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Standard for Wireless Telecom. First Secure Messaging App Integrating Digital Mobile Radio and Satellite from AdvanceTC  Advanced Developer of Wireless Computing and Telcom Devices. Trademark Application Filed for New StarzChat Communications App. Functions Include Group Channels, Video Calling, Push-To-Talk, Live Video Broadcasting and Emergency Location Sharing. Options for Digital Mobile Radio (DMR), Satellite Communications and Soon Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA). StarzChat App Designed for iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, MacOS.AdvanceTC (ATCLF) is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, is a full WindowsOS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 is the world’s first android smartphone with 100% earth coverage, satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.ATCLF was spotlighted in 2012 for its release of the Magic W3, which is a 4.8" Windows7 full OS touchscreen microcomputer with voice call functionality. The Magic W3 provides true windowed multitasking, multimedia entertainment, social network connectivity, navigation capability, voice telephony, and the full Internet experience.ATCLF is based in Malaysia with its main office in Kuala Lumpur which is about a 1 hour flight from Singapore and a major tech innovation hub in South East Asia. ATCLF is the creator of the AdvanceTC brand of mobile computing devices with integrated telephony and have redefined mobile productivity by developing innovative communications devices. Trademark Application for New ATCLF Mobile ApplicationOn May 18thATCLF announced the recent submission of the application for StarzChat, the company’s Multimode Communications App, as a trademark (™) through its appointed trademark lawyer. The application has been submitted for the international class 9 of application software for mobile telephones/smartphones. ATCLF Release of Multimode Communications App StarzChat: World’s First Secure Messaging App Integrating Digital Mobile Radio and Satellite Communications CapabilitiesOn May 3rd ATCLF officially announced the launch of its multimode communication app named StarzChat.StarzChat is an app that combines multiple modes of communication including direct messaging, creating group channels, video calling, Push-To-Talk, live video broadcasting and emergency location sharing. Users that also use a Satellite-Smartphone from ATCLF will be able to additionally use Digital Mobile Radio (DMR), satellite communications and soon Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA).StarzChat, is aground-breaking communication platform that will be available for iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, MacOS. The app is in beta stage and will be made available to selected users prior its global release.StarzChat, is built on the open-source matrix protocol which today provides federated, end-to-end encrypted, instant messaging to many organizations, government agencies and consumers. With more than 28 Million users and 60,000 servers operating around the world today, the Matrix protocol is the best open-source real time communication protocol of the future. https://matrix.org Additional features include restricting StarzChat communities to approved users only, invite outside collaborators at any time or allow public members to connect with your organization. The StarzChat platform is equally suitable for public facing communication or for secure private networks. 