REACH MORE CLIENTS POWER CONFERENCE BOLSTERS BUSINESSES in 2021
Expert-Led Sessions Provide Tools July 29 - 31, 2021EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This July, the SEO Queen, Zhe Scott, will host a three-day conference featuring a bevy of experts to help businesses with solid growth strategies emerge in 2021. Whether companies looking for guidance are operating at zero, five, six, or seven-figure incomes, this learning experience will give them the strategy, tools, and frameworks used to grow their business organically to reach more clients. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Highlights of the conference will include CEO of The SEO Queen: Zhe Scott along with keynote speakers: Rachel Kennedy, CEO of the Kennedy Curate; Paul Andre host of the SEO Video Show; Marquel Russell “King of Client Attraction”; Calvin Martyr Founder of I AM WE GLOBAL; Anika Jackson, CEO of Anika PR; and Gabriel Rich host of the Rich Report.
Ms. Scott explained, “I put this conference together to give business owners inexpensive access to some of the best minds in the industry. Collectively the speakers on this conference stage have driven billions of dollars in revenue in sales and contract acquisition. If you want to take your business to the next level you do NOT want to miss this.”
The workshops for this three day event include actionable strategies for effective SEO, blogging, brand messaging, content marketing, public relations and effective storytelling, sales strategies, strategic partnerships, and much more.
"A website is just a tool. SEO is the system to utilize your tool more efficiently," explained Dexter McLeod, one of the many SEO Queen clients who have found success within her methods, when speaking about why business owners should attend.
This event has been made possible by sponsors including the Los Angeles Urban League, a powerful advocate for African-Americans and other minorities. LAUL ensures that these communities have access to careers with living wages, opportunities to start and grow businesses, and clear pathways to personal and professional growth.
About Zhe Scott:
Zhe L. Scott, also known as the “SEO Queen,” helps companies expand their reach by obtaining more visibility, credibility and profitability via website design, mobile app development, search engine optimization, social media marketing, email marketing, and custom songs. She is the author of “SEO Training 2017: Search Engine Optimization and Marketing for Small Businesses.” She has also led multiple SEO workshops for business owners across the United States, built websites, managed Adwords, and led both social media and SEO campaigns for over 300 businesses nationwide. For more information on the SEO Queen please visit: www.seoqueen.com
