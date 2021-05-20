2021 TITAN Business Awards Announces Winners of the Inaugural Season

2021 TITAN Business Awards Winners Announced 2021 TITAN Business Awards Season 2 Calling For Entries 2021 TITAN Business Awards Statuettes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TITAN Business Awards (TITAN) announced the list of 2021 Season 1 winners, of the inaugural season of its distinguished awards program, to the public. This announcement is featured concurrently with the on-going Covid-19 pandemic that ultimately provided us with a new normal and beginning, and we hope that everyone is staying safe during this time of crisis.

This award caters to SMEs, large, public, and private organizations, as well as other business professionals worldwide, whereby IAA hopes to honor achievements and nurture excellence in every aspect of work life, from entrepreneurs to companies and organizations, public relations, customer service, marketing, management, human resources, information technology, etc. “We celebrate the remarkable Titan-like achievements of a wide range of organizations, from all industries, as well as their efforts to better both the workspace and company culture,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. “Persevering through adversities and hardships, we aim to inspire and embolden all businesses, being the advocate of integrity for all corporate professionals worldwide.”

From 28 countries worldwide, including: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, India, and Ireland, to name a few, as many as 650 entries were nominated, and only the best emerged victorious. Each project was blind judged, by the TITAN jury panel, comprised of distinguished professionals of the international business scene, evaluated on criteria determined by the merits of TITAN Business Awards. The winners were chosen based on the average scores, provided by the jury members.

During this gloom-ridden chapter in our lives, being a jury for the 2021 TITAN Business Awards has been an exceptional pleasure, with some making their debut as a judge in the TITAN Business Awards. These individuals are well represented in their fields, from companies such as: Graham Kelly (Originate Pte. Ltd.), Kevin Yu (Sidechef Inc.), Marie O’ Riordan (EML), Oscar Solano Brenes (Porter Novelli), Roland Bägén (Tata Consultancy Services - TCS), Santiago Villegas (1903 Public Relations), and Thanasis Papapostolou (AIP Consulting Ltd), to list a few. “Our jury members’ extensive backgrounds in the business field ensures that the subjective qualities, such as: business acumen and innovative business concepts, are part of the consideration.” Ong said. “Ensuring high standards of high quality, providing winners with the international exposure they deserve.”

Among the winning individuals and organizations this year are: Gravity Global, Nestlé India, Makers Nutrition, ValueLabs, Aerial Group, Luma Brighter Learning, Vistatec, Kathy Doran Intuitive Business Consultant, Walker Sands, SLEEPM GLOBAL, OWDT, RADIX, Medrio, Zibby Owens, iMerit Technology Services, PeopleReady, AccuTitle, Empire Eagle Food, L&T Technology Services and QNET, to name a few. “Our jury panel was impressed by the intensity that was brought on by the entrants’ submissions,” Ong said. “I hope that we are able to witness the creation of history, where the winners of this season set the bar for future business endeavors to follow.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.