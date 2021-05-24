A.T. CROSS, A LEGACY BRAND BUILT BY FATHER AND SON, UNVEILS TOP FATHER’S DAY GIFTS FOR EVERY BUDGET
THE ICONIC PEN COMPANY SHARES TIPS ON CHOOSING JUST THE RIGHT GIFT TO MATCH DAD’S PERSONALITYPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Company unveils top gifts for Father’s Day, a top seasonal event of the year. A.T. Cross founder Richard Cross, a passionate champion of the art of writing, named the company after his son Alonzo Townsend Cross back in 1846. Alonzo shared his father’s visionary outlook and soon joined his father in revolutionizing the writing industry.
Today, as Cross celebrates its 175th Anniversary, family ties remain strong. Andy Boss, current Regional Sales Manager for Cross, fondly recalls a Father’s Day memory. “Even as a little kid, I can remember my dad telling me how important Father’s Day is – not just to our company, but to our family. He was proud to know that our customers celebrated their own loved ones with a Cross Pen like we did. Boss notes that his grandfather learned everything about Cross from his own father and passed that knowledge along to the next generation.
For Father’s Day, Cross has launched a new gift collection to suit every type of Dad, even the ones who are hard to buy for. “Discerning gift-givers trust Cross because we’re committed to quality and innovation,” explains Victoria Vilbrandt, Global VP of Marketing & eCommerce. “A Cross Pen is a symbol of success and achievement meant to be used proudly every day.” Likening a Cross Pen to a favorite accessory that reflects one’s unique personal style, Vilbrandt offers some advice to gift-givers this Father’s Day. “You know Dad best. It’s all about matching his pen to his personality and knowing that you can be proud of any gift you choose from Cross.”
PERSONALIZED ENGRAVING AND GIFT WRAPPING
Personalized Father’s Day gifts show a thoughtful attention to detail and connect with the recipient in a meaningful way. Cross encourages customers to take advantage of their engraving service, which offers a variety of font styles on most Cross Pens. Nicola Shepherd, Senior Director of Global Marketing, suggests taking a creative approach. “An engraved first and last name is a classic choice on a Father’s Day gift, but some customers may enjoy adding a unique touch, like a nickname or a reference to Dad’s favorite hobby or sports team.” All writing instruments are presented in a signature Cross Gift Box and can be gift-wrapped along with a handwritten note card.
FATHER’S DAY GIFTS UNDER $50
CROSS TECH2, the perfect match for his mobile devices. This ballpoint pen features a stylus top for no-contact scrolling and tapping on screens, keypads, ATMs and more. Shop the Cross Tech2 Collection at https://tinyurl.com/2y65ytts
CROSS BAILEY, a top-selling style with a traditional, professional look. Offered in classic finishes like Polished Chrome with 23 Karat Gold-plate and modern updates like Matte Black Lacquer with black PVD appointments. Shop the Cross Bailey Collection at https://tinyurl.com/kraksd29
FATHER’S DAY GIFTS $50 to $100
CROSS EDGE ROLLERBALL, the pen for Dads who like to work with their hands. The bold Edge Pen slides open to write, then snaps shut with its quick-action design. Available in a variety of colorful finishes plus new Camo patterns. Shop the Cross Edge Collection at https://tinyurl.com/23tpjdpa
CROSS TECH3+, the multi-tasker’s pen for days on the go. This essential tool combines 2 ballpoints and a pencil in one, with an interchangeable stylus top for mobile screens. The latest finishes include a modern Matte Green with a finely engraved texture. Shop the Cross Tech3+ Collection at https://tinyurl.com/2se25yrs
CROSS ATX, the trendsetter’s choice. Sleek and contoured, ATX is for guys with contemporary tastes – a great Father’s Day gift for a Dad from his wife. Now available in Dark Blue and Titanium Gray, must-have finishes with subtle diamond-shaped engravings. Shop the Cross ATX Collection at https://tinyurl.com/7mrjtmp8
FATHER’S DAY GIFTS OVER $100
CROSS TOWNSEND, the iconic Cross Pen to suit his impeccable style. Townsend embodies classic sophistication, with a silhouette influenced by Art Deco design. In traditional Chrome and Black Lacquer finishes and new Green and Black PVD with a refined micro-knurl texture. Shop the Cross Townsend Collection at https://tinyurl.com/8f6fcvsw
CROSS PEERLESS, as impressive as the man who carries it. Peerless is an elite gift for pen connoisseurs, styled with a commanding profile and striking Quartz Blue or Titanium Gray Lacquer finishes with platinum-plated appointments. Shop the Cross Peerless Collection at https://tinyurl.com/4pph49nk
LIFETIME WARRANTY
Cross has earned the trust of generations by offering a Lifetime Mechanical Warranty on all fine writing instruments. Designed to be easily refillable and reusable, Cross Pens undergo strict performance tests and inspections during every stage of production.
Shop the complete Cross Father’s Day Gift Collection and find just the right Cross Pen to tell Dad’s story.
ABOUT CROSS
Now celebrating its 175th anniversary, A.T. Cross Company is a global innovator of fine writing instruments, crafting some of the most widely recognized and best-selling pens in modern history. Since 1846, the Cross name has been synonymous with uncompromised quality, forward-thinking design and expert service. Generations have celebrated important milestones, both personal and professional, with a signature Cross pen. Today, modern, on-trend designs join time-tested classics in an ever-evolving collection of pens and accessories for those who value luxury in the everyday writing experience.
