QR Codes Make Equator Appliances Even More User-Friendly

Equator Super Combo Washer-Dryer EZ 5500 CV with QR Code

Access critical information anytime with convenient QR codes located directly on appliances

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances proudly announces that all its products now come with convenient QR codes to help customers quickly access all the critical information needed about their in-home appliances. Instead of trying to keep track of bulky printed documents that could get lost or damaged over time, customers can now simply scan the QR code located directly on their appliance whenever needed. And when customers scan the QR code they can navigate directly to the information they need, instead of sifting through pages and pages of nonessential details. It’s just another example of the Equator harnessing the power of technology to make everyday tasks more efficient and convenient for families.

The QR code feature comes with easy-to-navigate sections, including:

• Quick Start Guide

• Product Information

• Owners Manual

• Warranty Information

• Customer Service

The quick start guide illustrates practical steps for setting up and using the new appliance, as well as answers frequently asked questions. When the user navigates to the product information, they can view a short video that highlights the features of the new appliance and read additional product details.

The owner's manual is a breeze to navigate with the convenient search feature so the user can jump to exactly what they need, such as more detailed installation instructions, maintenance guidelines, troubleshooting help, and even tips for removing tough stains like grass, grease, and paint. The customer can register the appliance’s warranty in a few moments by completing a quick electronic form, completely eliminating time-consuming paper forms and the mail-in wait time.

Lastly, the customer can always navigate to view the warranty status and if they ever have any questions or issues, they simply tap to view the contact information for customer service or submit a simple contact form.

Eco-friendly, money-saving appliances now paired with the convenient, user-friendly interface of QR codes explains why more and more consumers are turning to Equator Advanced Appliances for the most technologically advanced appliances available on the market.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more details visit www.EquatorAppliances.com