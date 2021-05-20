Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. of Children’s Health Defense Files Citizen Petition at FDA to Take COVID Vaccines off the Market
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid growing safety concerns, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Meryl Nass, MD, on behalf of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), filed a citizen petition with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to revoke the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for COVID vaccines and to refrain from licensing them. Millions Against Medical Mandates (MAMM), a coalition of health freedom organizations and individuals, joins with CHD to invite comments from the public on the petition.
According to the most recent Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data released this past Friday, May, 14, 2021, 192,954 adverse events have been reported following COVID vaccination including 4,057 deaths. These numbers stand in stark contrast to those reported following the aborted 1976 swine flu vaccine campaign that ended abruptly following approximately 30 reported deaths and 400 cases of Guillain–Barré syndrome.
Citing the low risk to children from COVID, the petition calls for the FDA to immediately refrain from allowing minors to participate in COVID vaccine trials and to immediately revoke all EUAs permitting vaccination of children under 18. The petition also urges the FDA to revoke its tacit approval that pregnant women receive COVID vaccines.
The law stipulates that to grant EUA status, no other effective intervention may exist. The petition calls upon the FDA to immediately amend its existing guidance for the use of chloroquine drugs, ivermectin, and any other safe and effective drugs against COVID.
“It’s time for the FDA to make effective treatments for COVID available and to revoke the EUAs for the vaccines on the market,” said CHD President and General Counsel Mary Holland. “It’s shocking that the FDA has ignored the unprecedented reports of injuries and deaths for five months. It’s time for a dramatic course correction,” said Maureen McDonnell, MAMM Founder.
The petition is available here for comment.
Rita Shreffler
