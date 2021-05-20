The 2021 LIT Talent Awards Announce Their Season 1 Winners

2021 LIT Talent Awards Winners Announced 2021 LIT Talent Awards Season 2 Calling for Entries LIT Talent Awards Statuette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), organizer of the 2021 LIT Awards, has released the list of winners to the public. From various countries worldwide, such as: Canada, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, etc., a substantial number of entries were nominated, in its inaugural year, whilst only the best emerged victorious.

LIT Talent Awards is the first award program that caters to, and honors, talent and professionals around the globe, whereby IAA hopes to promote and nurture excellence to further expand the possibilities in this particular field. “Everyone has talent. What's rare is the courage to let it lead you to untold, dark places, where you are able to shine,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. “Hide not your light under a bushel, they exist to make the world a brighter place.”

Grand Jury Panel

The awards gathered professional talents, artists, performers, influencers, academies, marketing agencies, and many more in the industry, to be part of the worldwide jury panel whom reviewed the entries thoroughly, providing detailed comprehension and justification for their selection.

The judging process focuses on impartiality. The process is carried out by a jury panel of experts, carried out in the form of blind judging, and utilizes a set of assessment criteria based on current standards relevant to the fields which entries are submitted under. The winners are then appropriately selected based on the results and average scores of the blind judging.

The 2021 LIT Talent Awards Season 1 Winners

For 2021, the countries LIT Talent Awards encompass, based on both the entrants and jury panel, include: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, China, Japan, Norway, Spain, Greece, and many more.

The award saw participation from distinguished artists and organizations, such as: Un Beso y uno Flor (ELEAZAR MORA), The Promised Revival (Tshwane Gospel Choir), Mix Master Mike x Winbush present Mob Recipe (Winbush Immersive), Piensa Con El Corazon (Orchestra Fuego Productions LLC), BAILEMOS (Romu Agullo), Once In Your Life (Kismet Media), and many more. They have all demonstrated exceptional creativity, efforts, focus, and passion towards providing a great performance to worldwide audiences.

For the entire list of awards and winners, please visit the LIT Talent Awards’ official website.

“Seeing individuals expressing themselves under a positive light brings a sense of bewilderment and satisfaction,” Ong said. “I hope that this talent platform continues to draw out the innate talents that all individuals possess.”

The 2021 LIT Talent Awards is currently calling for entries, for the second season, with a small fee required for administration purposes. LIT The Stage today.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled LIT Talent Awards to bring attention to the international talent / artistic industry and promote their innate talents and unique skills to prominent audiences around the world.