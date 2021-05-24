McMurray Stern Joins as a FANUC Authorized System Integrator for Robotics

Robotic systems grow with your business, automating many processes Robots to help you reach your manufacturing goals in any industry With robotic systems in place, you’ll be able to meet your consumer’s demands in a more timely manner.

As an Authorized System Integrator, McMurray Stern will continue to grow our capabilities and solutions to our customers.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McMurray Stern, a Southern California automated storage company is joining forces with FANUC to provide robotic solutions that will improve quality, throughput, and productivity.

“McMurray Stern is very excited about our new strategic partnership with FANUC America Corporation,” said Pat Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “As an Authorized System Integrator, McMurray Stern will continue to grow our capabilities and solutions to our customers.”

According to Fitzpatrick, “FANUC America is the best robot manufacturer in the world with thousands of installations worldwide. The quality and capabilities of the FANUC product line is second to none and we could not be happier to moving forward with this relationship.”

Since 1980, McMurray Stern has built their reputation on a fully integrated design build process that ensures projects are professionally managed from concept to execution. They started off as a Spacesaver representative concentrating heavily on high-density mobile storage, but have since expanded into providing automation solutions.

As an innovative company, McMurray Stern listened to their clients and anticipated an evolution to automated storage solutions. Their capabilities and services expanded to get the companies they serve ready for the future. They are proud to call ourselves an industry leader in automated storage solutions.

“McMurray Stern will continue to grow our engineering team,” added Fitzpatrick. “We are currently looking for engineering talent that wants to take their careers to the next level with our advance technology offerings.”