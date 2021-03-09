McMurray Stern Helps Southern California Military Base Save Space and Improve Operating Efficiency

Mini mezzanine custom designed solution United States Military Base storage solution by McMurray Stern Mini mezzanine stacked cabinets by McMurray Stern

A United States Military base was facing challenges with growing storage demands. They looked to McMurray Stern for their tactical and strategic leadership.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Problem: A United States Military base was facing challenges with growing storage requirements. The main challenge was the lack of space to store all the maintenance parts. They were also dealing with a poor, disorganized storage environment. Both situations required fast action and the tactical, strategic leadership of McMurray Stern.

Solution: Dave Cagle, Senior Design Consultant, had worked with this base on solving dozens of other storage problems over the years. It made perfect sense that when they faced another one, he was the first to get a call.

A storage solution with superior organization was mandatory to assure quick issue and recovery of the various maintenance parts. Dave designed a “mini” mezzanine which consisted of stacked cabinets and a raised walkway. The solution provided is self-supported and there are no additional structural elements required.

This solved the base’s problems by increasing storage capacity and improved the overall organization of the facility tremendously. The Military base is already gearing up for an expansion of this solution in other areas.