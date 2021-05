Sponsor a Ride Will Match Donations to Four Important Organizations Fighting COVID Surge

One-for-One matching will occur as long as funds are available

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sponsor a Ride has announced that it is matching every donation made to four important organizations who have done heroic work in helping India survive the current COVID surge.According to co-founders Soani Gunawan and Amy Chang each group has devoted enormous amounts of time and resources to helping patients obtain oxygen, water, medicine, breathing machines and hygiene supplies.Sponsor a Ride (sponsoraride.net) is a U.S. based agency that underwrites local transportation for at-risk Asian females, seniors, and disabled people.When asked how long donations will be matched, one for one, Executive Director Anna Chu Lin said "As long as we can do it. The last time we did this all the funds were disbursed in little more than 24 hours."For those who have already seen their donations matched and want to give more, or for those who wish to give directly, the organizations are:Hemkunt FoundationThey have found oxygen supplies for tens of thousands.Help India BreatheChakshu Saharan's organization which has sentlife-saving breathing machines where they are needed mostUNICEFHas provided water and hygiene supplies to over 3 millionAmerican Physicians of Indian Origin: They are helping to getmedical oxygen to where it's needed mostSponsoraride.netinstagram.com/sponsoraridetwitter.com/RideSponsor