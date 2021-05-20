Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sponsor a Ride Will Match Donations to Four Important Organizations Fighting COVID Surge

One-for-One matching will occur as long as funds are available

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sponsor a Ride has announced that it is matching every donation made to four important organizations who have done heroic work in helping India survive the current COVID surge.

According to co-founders Soani Gunawan and Amy Chang each group has devoted enormous amounts of time and resources to helping patients obtain oxygen, water, medicine, breathing machines and hygiene supplies.

Sponsor a Ride (sponsoraride.net) is a U.S. based agency that underwrites local transportation for at-risk Asian females, seniors, and disabled people.

When asked how long donations will be matched, one for one, Executive Director Anna Chu Lin said "As long as we can do it. The last time we did this all the funds were disbursed in little more than 24 hours."

For those who have already seen their donations matched and want to give more, or for those who wish to give directly, the organizations are:

Hemkunt Foundation
They have found oxygen supplies for tens of thousands.
https://hemkuntfoundation.com

Help India Breathe
Chakshu Saharan's organization which has sent
life-saving breathing machines where they are needed most
https://www.helpindiabreathe.org

UNICEF
Has provided water and hygiene supplies to over 3 million
https://help.unicef.org/in/covid-critical-supplies

American Physicians of Indian Origin: They are helping to get
medical oxygen to where it's needed most
https://events.aapiusa.org/medical-oxygen-iama/

Jack Toomey
Sponsor a Ride
+1 626-230-8862
info@sponsoraride.net
