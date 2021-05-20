Interview With Paralympian McKenzie Coan
She broke 50 bones and a world swimming record. Then she broke boundaries.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McKenzie Coan is a phenomena. This Georgia native, has brittle bone disorder and is a wheelchair user. But due to her drive and determination, she has carved out a life for herself that many would envy. In August, she will compete in her third Paralympic event in Tokyo and she is one of the highest paid para-swimmers in the world.
Dr. Eugene Emmer said, “ I wanted to interview McKenzie because she is truly a pioneer. Only a generation ago, it was difficult or impossible for a woman to have a career as a professional athlete. Only a generation ago, it was difficult or impossible for a person with disabilities to have a career as a professional athlete. In our interview the four time paralympic medal winner explains how she has achieved what few before her could”.
Read the Interview With McKenzie Coan
About McKenzie Coan: McKenzie is represented by CG Sports Company:
www cgsportsmanagement.com and can be reached via her website www.mckenziecoan.com
About Eugene Emmer: Dr Emmer is the owner of RehaDesign Wheelchair Accessories (www.RehaDesign.com) and publishes a blog devoted to topics of interest to wheelchair users ( www.WheelchairPride.com ). He can be reached via the RehaDesign Facebook page: (https://www.facebook.com/rehadesign/)
