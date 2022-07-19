Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,876 in the last 365 days.

Innovative Wheelchair Accessory: WunderGlow Wheelchair Light Returns to Market

Sophie with wUnderglow

wUnderGlow: The Perfect Gift For Wheelchair Users

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RehaDesign Wheelchair Accessories is pleased to announce the return of wUnderGlow Wheelchair light. RehaDesign's wUnderGlow Wheelchair Light has been off of the market for over a year. But so many people requested wUnderGlow, RehaDesign has overcome the production issues and is again able to offer wUnderGlow Wheelchair Light for immediate sale.

Terence Foy from the UK said :

"My daughter is special needs and is a wheelchair user. She loves coloured lights and when we first put these lights on her wheelchair several years ago her face said everything, she was so happy. We updated Sophie’s wheelchair and so we thought we would also get some newer lights.
We contacted Dr Eugene but sadly we were informed he didn’t do these lights anymore. We hunted for lights as a replacement for the wUnderGlow but nothing was even close to how good these lights are.

We got in touch with the doctor and are over the moon that he is going to do these lights again. This will certainly please our daughter. At night when Sophie is out the lights are also a safety feature as you cannot miss them and also the number of people that stop and ask us where we got these lights from is amazing, so many thanks to all for bringing back these exceptional lights.
Regards
Terence Foy"

What makes wUnderGlow Wheelchair Light different?
* It weighs just a few grams
* It clips quickly to the wheelchair seat sling.
* The clip is rotatable and the light can be pointed in any direction
* It has a white light to help light the way
* It has a multicolor light which gives a cool "underglow" effect
* It is battery operated. A set of spare batteries are included
* It makes a fun Christmas Present for wheelchair users.
* The price is only 25 euros
* Shipping worldwide is free

Watch a video demonstration of this unique Wheelchair Light on YouTube.

wUnderGlow Wheelchair Light is available online from the RehaDesign Website and from select wheelchair dealers worldwide. Wheelchair dealers are encouraged to contact RehaDesign's owner Dr. Eugene Emmer to learn more about how to get the rights to resell wUnderGlow and other unique Wheelchair Accessories, such as Ultra Grrrip Pushrim Covers, Tire Covers and an extensive line of wheelchair gloves. Contact us via our website or from RehaDesign's Facebook Page. Our moto is "We put the FUN in Functionality".

Dr. Eugene Emmer
RehaDesign
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Innovative Wheelchair Accessory: WunderGlow Wheelchair Light Returns to Market

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.