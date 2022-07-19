Innovative Wheelchair Accessory: WunderGlow Wheelchair Light Returns to Market
wUnderGlow: The Perfect Gift For Wheelchair UsersVILNIUS, LITHUANIA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RehaDesign Wheelchair Accessories is pleased to announce the return of wUnderGlow Wheelchair light. RehaDesign's wUnderGlow Wheelchair Light has been off of the market for over a year. But so many people requested wUnderGlow, RehaDesign has overcome the production issues and is again able to offer wUnderGlow Wheelchair Light for immediate sale.
Terence Foy from the UK said :
"My daughter is special needs and is a wheelchair user. She loves coloured lights and when we first put these lights on her wheelchair several years ago her face said everything, she was so happy. We updated Sophie’s wheelchair and so we thought we would also get some newer lights.
We contacted Dr Eugene but sadly we were informed he didn’t do these lights anymore. We hunted for lights as a replacement for the wUnderGlow but nothing was even close to how good these lights are.
We got in touch with the doctor and are over the moon that he is going to do these lights again. This will certainly please our daughter. At night when Sophie is out the lights are also a safety feature as you cannot miss them and also the number of people that stop and ask us where we got these lights from is amazing, so many thanks to all for bringing back these exceptional lights.
Regards
Terence Foy"
What makes wUnderGlow Wheelchair Light different?
* It weighs just a few grams
* It clips quickly to the wheelchair seat sling.
* The clip is rotatable and the light can be pointed in any direction
* It has a white light to help light the way
* It has a multicolor light which gives a cool "underglow" effect
* It is battery operated. A set of spare batteries are included
* It makes a fun Christmas Present for wheelchair users.
* The price is only 25 euros
* Shipping worldwide is free
Watch a video demonstration of this unique Wheelchair Light on YouTube.
wUnderGlow Wheelchair Light is available online from the RehaDesign Website and from select wheelchair dealers worldwide. Wheelchair dealers are encouraged to contact RehaDesign's owner Dr. Eugene Emmer to learn more about how to get the rights to resell wUnderGlow and other unique Wheelchair Accessories, such as Ultra Grrrip Pushrim Covers, Tire Covers and an extensive line of wheelchair gloves. Contact us via our website or from RehaDesign's Facebook Page. Our moto is "We put the FUN in Functionality".
Dr. Eugene Emmer
RehaDesign
